Stiff nomination fees for Bosso elections

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS have pegged a nomination fee of US$200 for candidates seeking to contest in the club's executive committee elections set for February 7, a figure that many prospective candidates might find prohibitive.It is not clear though if the elections and the preceding annual general meeting set for January 31 will go ahead due to the strict COVID-19 lockdown regulations pronounced by government at the weekend.Among other COVID-19 regulations promulgated by the government, a group of more than 30 people is prohibited.These two meetings usually attract more than 200 members.Positions up for grabs in the elections are that of chairman, secretary-general and committee member held by Kenneth Mhlophe, Israel Moyo and Wisdom Mabhena, respectively.According to a notice published yesterday, nominations will be closed on January 23."Aspiring candidates must obtain appropriate nominations forms from the club office, 50 Robert Mugabe Way, Bulawayo. Nomination forms are US$200 for which a refundable fee of US$200 is payable should a candidate poll in excess of 10% of total votes cast. Closing date for submission of the completed forms will be Saturday January 23, 2021 at 12 noon," the notice reads.Mhlophe is being challenged by Johnfat Sibanda while Victoria Falls-based Morgen Dube wants the secretarygeneral's post. Two candidates Bheka Sibanda and Mgcini Mafu are vying for the committee member position.Moyo has not declared his interest in seeking re-election while Mabhena is ineligible after serving for two consecutive terms.