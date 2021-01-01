Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Stiff nomination fees for Bosso elections

by Staff reporter
34 secs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS have pegged a nomination fee of US$200 for candidates seeking to contest in the club's executive committee elections set for February 7, a figure that many prospective candidates might find prohibitive.

It is not clear though if the elections and the preceding annual general meeting set for January 31 will go ahead due to the strict COVID-19 lockdown regulations pronounced by government at the weekend.

Among other COVID-19 regulations promulgated by the government, a group of more than 30 people is prohibited.

These two meetings usually attract more than 200 members.

Positions up for grabs in the elections are that of chairman, secretary-general and committee member held by Kenneth Mhlophe, Israel Moyo and Wisdom Mabhena, respectively.

According to a notice published yesterday, nominations will be closed on January 23.

"Aspiring candidates must obtain appropriate nominations forms from the club office, 50 Robert Mugabe Way, Bulawayo. Nomination forms are US$200 for which a refundable fee of US$200 is payable should a candidate poll in excess of 10% of total votes cast. Closing date for submission of the completed forms will be Saturday January 23, 2021 at 12 noon," the notice reads.

Mhlophe is being challenged by Johnfat Sibanda while Victoria Falls-based Morgen Dube wants the secretarygeneral's post. Two candidates Bheka Sibanda and Mgcini Mafu are vying for the committee member position.

Moyo has not declared his interest in seeking re-election while Mabhena is ineligible after serving for two consecutive terms.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Govt told to tailor-make measures for COVID-19 hotspots

1 min ago | 0 Views

Khupe can't reject vice-presidency, says MDC-T

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Another COVID-19 case in Warriors camp

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Council splashes US$480k on chefs' cars

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Excavator operator kills security guard

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Teens kill colleague over girlfriend

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Robbery case drags for 2 years without trial

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Mutare council closes offices for fumigation

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Gweru fined $1m for pollution

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo suburbs still face water problems despite rains

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Success favours the Undaunted - Book review

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa writes letter to Zimbabweans

7 mins ago | 16 Views

Harare only has 30 ICU beds

10 mins ago | 12 Views

50 school heads test positive to COVID-19

12 mins ago | 10 Views

JSC suspends 2021 legal year official opening

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Malawi court sets extradition hearing for the Bushiris for March

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Trump blocked by Twitter and Facebook

17 mins ago | 14 Views

If South Africa still believes there isn't a serious crisis in Zimbabwe, then they should just look at the Beitbridge border pos

20 mins ago | 12 Views

Garbage piles grow in Bulawayo

20 mins ago | 6 Views

Truck drivers give border authorities torrid time

20 mins ago | 9 Views

Fuel dealer 'killers' in court

21 mins ago | 8 Views

Deputy mayor admits roads maintenance failure

21 mins ago | 7 Views

Covid-19 infected civil servants receive US$1000

22 mins ago | 13 Views

Harare is Zimbabwe's Covid-19 hotspot

22 mins ago | 15 Views

Chief Justice to virtually open 2021 legal year

22 mins ago | 8 Views

2 in court over fake Covid-19 certificates

23 mins ago | 9 Views

Sophie Mokoena accused of creating fake and negative stories to tarnish the image of Zimbabwe

23 mins ago | 46 Views

$7bn for Covid-19 response

23 mins ago | 23 Views

ZESA to curb vandalism of electricity infrastructure

11 hrs ago | 673 Views

COVID-19 hit US citizens warned against travelling to Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 3038 Views

Massacre in Dar

15 hrs ago | 3095 Views

How to lead in the era of remote teams

15 hrs ago | 319 Views

How mobile casinos are gaining popularity in developing nations

15 hrs ago | 235 Views

Chiwenga's total lockdown challenged in court

15 hrs ago | 3878 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction

16 hrs ago | 2250 Views

Bushiri has the last laugh, court rules against his arrest

16 hrs ago | 4367 Views

Dennis Wilson dies

16 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Vehicle licensing to continue, says Zinara

16 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Foul play: 5 FC Platinum players test 'positive' for Covid-19

16 hrs ago | 771 Views

Bosso nominations now open

16 hrs ago | 218 Views

Bolamba Culture Birds calls for dancers

16 hrs ago | 80 Views

US$14 million plant to kick off

16 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals buckle under Covid-19 strain

16 hrs ago | 477 Views

Security guard 'killed' on mango tree

17 hrs ago | 1581 Views

DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed

18 hrs ago | 888 Views

Are we set for a wide open Premier League title race?

18 hrs ago | 315 Views

Premier League Relegation: Are two teams doomed already?

18 hrs ago | 317 Views

Man killed in late night bicycle and scotch-cart collision

22 hrs ago | 2406 Views

Baby was not killed and was not hit by a baton stick, claims police

23 hrs ago | 3826 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days