Maps to release debut maskandi album

by Staff reporter
FLEDGLING maskandi musician Busani "Maps Mabhayi" Maphosa will next month launch his debut album titled Enqameni close to a year after shelving the plans owing to COVID-19 lockdown.

Known for his key role as a member of South Africa-based acapella group, Ihawu Elimnyama, the Gwanda-born vocalist briefly went solo last year and produced a single titled Udlame under his belt.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Maps said the 10-track project to hit the market on February 6 was produced by Thisha Mchunu and will feature the voices of compatriots Ray Ntini and Intercessor.

"COVID-19 delayed my project because I wanted to release this album last year in April, but unfortunately we were on level 5 lockdown and outdoor gatherings were not allowed so we had to stop rehearsals until September," he said.

"In this album, I am talking about different issues such as love. There is also a gospel song and also one about my life in general (because) I remember that in 2019 I almost died of stomach ulcers. There is also a song titled Ukufa dedicated to my late brother."

Having broken into the professional music scene in the early 2000s by joining Ihawu Elimnyama, Maps recalled how he briefly left the ensemble after a misunderstanding to pursue a solo career.

"I had a dream about my solo career. The reason why I went solo is because I had a misunderstanding with Ihawu Elimnyama group members. So I had to find something to keep myself busy. Fortunately, after a year or so one of the group members stepped down and I was recalled back to the group," he said.

However, his musical journey has not been a stroll in the park and chief among the challenges is lack of funding.

"The main challenging thing in this field is sponsorship. In most cases, we do not have support and we end up using or opting for cheaper studios with poor sound quality and it would be difficult for one to promote such a project.

"But, there is so much talent out there. I appeal to businesspeople to recognise artistes who have the potential of taking their music to another level," said Maps.

Meanwhile, the towering artiste who attests to not getting much space on the southern side of the Limpopo River called for local support as well as space on the country's airwaves.

"I urge Zimbabweans to support local artistes. Here in South Africa, we are not recognised so I will be sending to all the radio stations at home in addition to uploading on online music stores from the beginning of next month," he said.

Source - newsday

