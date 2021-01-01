Police dismiss baby death reports

News / Local

by Staff reporter

POLICE yesterday dismissed social media reports that a police officer based in Harare killed a nine-month-old baby with a truncheon while enforcing the lockdown measures in the city centre on Monday.In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "A fracas occurred as the mother and members of the public remonstrated against the officers. Surprisingly, the police officers and the mother decided not to report the incident.""The child is not dead as alleged on social media and this has been confirmed by medical personnel who are now in touch with the police and parents."He warned police officers who smash windscreens in enforcing regulations saying it endangered the lives of members of the public."The ZRP reiterates that action will be taken against the errant police officers. The ZRP command is now taking to task the concerned members to account for their actions," he said.For a very long period, the police have been accused of endangering the lives of citizens by smashing kombi windows to enforce order in the city.