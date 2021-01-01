Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Zanu-PF, police leading human rights violators'

by Staff reporter
34 secs ago | Views
THE ruling Zanu-PF party and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have been ranked top in the violation of human rights which occurred in December last year, latest findings by the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) have revealed.

According to the statistics, Zanu-PF had the highest recorded cases of intra-party violence during its district co-ordinating committee elections.

The MDC-T also recorded cases during its extraordinary congress, while the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance had the least cases of intra-party violence.

ZRP contributed 28% of the violations, while Zanu-PF party members contributed 23%.

City of Harare, through municipal police, mainly during house demolitions in Budiriro high-density suburb which left more than 700 people homeless, contributed to 17% of the human rights abuses.

"As 2021 takes shape, the human rights situation in Zimbabwe remains dire and the start of the year provides a chance for renewed advocacy for the return to constitutionalism and democracy so that the citizens who have been silenced find their voice again," ZPP said.

In December, according to ZPP, 181 cases of human rights violations were recorded, including two deaths, while other victims were harassed, intimidated, denied food aid and assaulted.

Human rights violations occurred mostly in Harare.

"We strongly condemn the use of violence in any form, as this only serves to perpetuate a culture of intolerance, which has no place in a country that is supposed to be a democracy," ZPP stated.

"ZPP believes peaceful political contestation as espoused in the Constitution and values laid therein is the only progressive way to ensuring everyone, regardless of sex, ethnicity, tribe, and age, get their fair chance to enjoy their constitutionally guaranteed civil and political liberties and participate in Zimbabwe's political landscape."

The peace watchdog also blamed government for selectively enforcing lockdown regulations, especially in cases where political bigwigs violated COVID-19 protocols, but police did not act.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rally in Chivi, the MDCT congress, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa's birthday bash, ZPP noted, were all held without adherence to the World Health Organisation COVID-19 regulations, but the organisers were not prosecuted.

Yesterday, three people — Chillspot Records duo of Arnold "Fantan" Kamudyariwa and Tafadzwa (DJ Levels) Kadzimwe as well as show promoter Simbarashe "Dhama" Chanachimwe — were jailed for convening a music gala in Mbare, while 52 others were fined for attending the same gathering.

"If government is sincere in the fight against the pandemic, then a level of seriousness must be displayed in dealing with those who break the lockdown regulations. Politics must be put aside and everyone subjected to the same treatment, if Zimbabwe is going to win the battle against COVID-19," ZPP said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo suburbs still face water problems despite rains

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Maps to release debut maskandi album

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Stiff nomination fees for Bosso elections

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Govt told to tailor-make measures for COVID-19 hotspots

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Khupe can't reject vice-presidency, says MDC-T

5 mins ago | 15 Views

Another COVID-19 case in Warriors camp

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Council splashes US$480k on chefs' cars

7 mins ago | 17 Views

Excavator operator kills security guard

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Teens kill colleague over girlfriend

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Robbery case drags for 2 years without trial

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Mutare council closes offices for fumigation

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Gweru fined $1m for pollution

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Bulawayo suburbs still face water problems despite rains

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Success favours the Undaunted - Book review

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Chamisa writes letter to Zimbabweans

10 mins ago | 24 Views

Harare only has 30 ICU beds

13 mins ago | 14 Views

50 school heads test positive to COVID-19

15 mins ago | 17 Views

JSC suspends 2021 legal year official opening

16 mins ago | 8 Views

Malawi court sets extradition hearing for the Bushiris for March

20 mins ago | 10 Views

Trump blocked by Twitter and Facebook

20 mins ago | 20 Views

If South Africa still believes there isn't a serious crisis in Zimbabwe, then they should just look at the Beitbridge border pos

23 mins ago | 16 Views

Garbage piles grow in Bulawayo

23 mins ago | 7 Views

Truck drivers give border authorities torrid time

24 mins ago | 11 Views

Fuel dealer 'killers' in court

24 mins ago | 8 Views

Deputy mayor admits roads maintenance failure

24 mins ago | 9 Views

Covid-19 infected civil servants receive US$1000

25 mins ago | 15 Views

Harare is Zimbabwe's Covid-19 hotspot

25 mins ago | 16 Views

Chief Justice to virtually open 2021 legal year

26 mins ago | 8 Views

2 in court over fake Covid-19 certificates

26 mins ago | 10 Views

Sophie Mokoena accused of creating fake and negative stories to tarnish the image of Zimbabwe

27 mins ago | 49 Views

$7bn for Covid-19 response

27 mins ago | 25 Views

ZESA to curb vandalism of electricity infrastructure

11 hrs ago | 678 Views

COVID-19 hit US citizens warned against travelling to Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 3050 Views

Massacre in Dar

15 hrs ago | 3106 Views

How to lead in the era of remote teams

15 hrs ago | 324 Views

How mobile casinos are gaining popularity in developing nations

15 hrs ago | 237 Views

Chiwenga's total lockdown challenged in court

15 hrs ago | 3889 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction

16 hrs ago | 2263 Views

Bushiri has the last laugh, court rules against his arrest

16 hrs ago | 4376 Views

Dennis Wilson dies

16 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Vehicle licensing to continue, says Zinara

16 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Foul play: 5 FC Platinum players test 'positive' for Covid-19

16 hrs ago | 774 Views

Bosso nominations now open

16 hrs ago | 218 Views

Bolamba Culture Birds calls for dancers

16 hrs ago | 83 Views

US$14 million plant to kick off

16 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals buckle under Covid-19 strain

16 hrs ago | 482 Views

Security guard 'killed' on mango tree

17 hrs ago | 1589 Views

DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed

18 hrs ago | 889 Views

Are we set for a wide open Premier League title race?

18 hrs ago | 321 Views

Premier League Relegation: Are two teams doomed already?

18 hrs ago | 319 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days