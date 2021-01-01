'Zanu-PF, police leading human rights violators'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE ruling Zanu-PF party and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have been ranked top in the violation of human rights which occurred in December last year, latest findings by the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) have revealed.According to the statistics, Zanu-PF had the highest recorded cases of intra-party violence during its district co-ordinating committee elections.The MDC-T also recorded cases during its extraordinary congress, while the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance had the least cases of intra-party violence.ZRP contributed 28% of the violations, while Zanu-PF party members contributed 23%.City of Harare, through municipal police, mainly during house demolitions in Budiriro high-density suburb which left more than 700 people homeless, contributed to 17% of the human rights abuses."As 2021 takes shape, the human rights situation in Zimbabwe remains dire and the start of the year provides a chance for renewed advocacy for the return to constitutionalism and democracy so that the citizens who have been silenced find their voice again," ZPP said.In December, according to ZPP, 181 cases of human rights violations were recorded, including two deaths, while other victims were harassed, intimidated, denied food aid and assaulted.Human rights violations occurred mostly in Harare."We strongly condemn the use of violence in any form, as this only serves to perpetuate a culture of intolerance, which has no place in a country that is supposed to be a democracy," ZPP stated."ZPP believes peaceful political contestation as espoused in the Constitution and values laid therein is the only progressive way to ensuring everyone, regardless of sex, ethnicity, tribe, and age, get their fair chance to enjoy their constitutionally guaranteed civil and political liberties and participate in Zimbabwe's political landscape."The peace watchdog also blamed government for selectively enforcing lockdown regulations, especially in cases where political bigwigs violated COVID-19 protocols, but police did not act.President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rally in Chivi, the MDCT congress, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa's birthday bash, ZPP noted, were all held without adherence to the World Health Organisation COVID-19 regulations, but the organisers were not prosecuted.Yesterday, three people — Chillspot Records duo of Arnold "Fantan" Kamudyariwa and Tafadzwa (DJ Levels) Kadzimwe as well as show promoter Simbarashe "Dhama" Chanachimwe — were jailed for convening a music gala in Mbare, while 52 others were fined for attending the same gathering."If government is sincere in the fight against the pandemic, then a level of seriousness must be displayed in dealing with those who break the lockdown regulations. Politics must be put aside and everyone subjected to the same treatment, if Zimbabwe is going to win the battle against COVID-19," ZPP said.