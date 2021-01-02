Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Storm saves stranded travellers at Beitbridge

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A VIOLENT thunderstorm that lashed Beitbridge put smiles on hundreds of travellers stuck at the South African border after officials hurriedly cleared them fearing a disaster.

Most Zimbabweans have been stranded at the border, with South Africa employing delaying tactics, including rejecting COVID-19 certificates produced elsewhere.

On Tuesday night, nature stepped in when the hundreds of travellers cleared on the Zimbabwean side but stuck on the South African side, were hurriedly cleared.

The heavy storm, which plunged Beitbridge into darkness, started at midnight and lasted more than an hour before diminishing into showers that lasted until morning.

"Officials began to let them in for shelter and an arrangement was made to have them cleared into South Africa," said an official on the South African side yesterday.

"We expect to finish this queue today before cut off time. We realised most people who were stuck in no-man's land were waiting for buses and we cleared the buses into South Africa. There were about 50 buses, which translates to about 3 000 people," said regional immigration officer in charge of Beitbridge, Nqobile Ncube.

Strict scrutiny of travellers and total disregard of other countries' COVID-19 certificates by South African officials have been blamed for the delays that have seen some people spend a week in queues before entering South Africa.

South Africa, after the new lockdown downgraded to level three, has stopped international travel by road and insists that only those with resident, education and workers' permits enter the country where a new COVID-19 variant is ripping that nation apart.

Meanwhile, stranded travellers have left Beitbridge in a mess after using the bush as toilet during the days they were in queues.

Some even relieved themselves on the bridge.

This happened as South Africans took a swipe at their Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi for the escalating crisis at the region's busiest border post.

Political leaders in that country want both presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Emmerson Mnangagwa to step in and solve the problem that has seen people queueing for more than a week.

On Twitter, Economic Freedom Fighters spokesman and parliamentarian Mbuyiseni Ndlozi questioned Mnangagwa's absence from the frontline.

According to TimesLIVE, Ndlozi slammed Mnangagwa, saying he should stop "grandstanding on Twitter".

Mnangagwa is on leave and one of his two deputies, Kembo Mohadi, is in charge.

Ndlozi, who on Tuesday rejected calls for the border to be closed claiming that it would be "inhumane" and "breed a worse humanitarian crisis than COVID-19", asked Ramaphosa to intervene.

Social media user Jonathan Jansen, who also reacted to the crisis, said: "Dear President Ramaphosa, please say something about Beitbridge. Show that you are concerned about this unfolding humanitarian crisis. Please speak for us."

Motsoaledi could spark a diplomatic row after he accused Zimbabwean soldiers and policemen at the border of being corrupt.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa, Mwonzora to share $100m, Chamisa excluded

1 hr ago | 531 Views

Anti-graft crack team seizes $2 billion assets

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Suspended council boss back at work, embroiled in new scam

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Econet data traffic volumes up 90%

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Storm helps stranded travellers at Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 504 Views

Zimbabwe govt says to re-engage new US admin

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Banking sector job losses to intensify in 2021

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Victoria Falls Stock Exchange faces major hurdles

1 hr ago | 59 Views

'Zimbabwe economy to grow by 2.9%'

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe saw influx of festive travellers

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Lockdown discord costs business

1 hr ago | 68 Views

School reaping off parents

1 hr ago | 175 Views

'SA infectious COVID-19 variant likely in Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 166 Views

3 Bulawayo supply dams recommissioned

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Chiwenga wife's appeal stalled by COVID-19

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Nurses down injections and thermometers

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Billiat thanks Chiefs boss

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Govt told to subsidise COVID-19 testing

1 hr ago | 53 Views

'Illegal farmers damaging city sewage system'

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Govt clears Warriors trip

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Rule of law must be observed during COVID-19 lockdown

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Govt warns defiant businesses

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Trump dents US democracy claims, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Is Zimbabwe-China relationship strategic, transformational?

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Informal traders challenge lockdown order

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Lockdown violator rams into police drums

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

No significant inflows to Bulawayo dams

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa reiterates call to end American sanctions

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

15 more die of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Bosso members react angrily to Mhlophe poster

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

DPA installs electric vehicle charging stations across Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

One-stop border post could address Beitbridge chaos

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

372% rates hike for Bulawayo residents

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zanu-PF warns detractors

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Warrant of arrest for self-styled prophet

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Africans have last laugh

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Jason Machaya's freedom bid dismissed

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Immigration tightens screws at Beitbridge border

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Trump likened to Zimbabwe's Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Biden

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Kazembe orders ZRP to deal with windscreen smashing cops

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Deepening economic and political crisis pushing Zimbabweans out of the country

13 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Will a divided MDC keep Zimbabwe safe from a one-party state?

13 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Police abandon roadblocks

13 hrs ago | 6972 Views

Zuckerberg bans Trump from his Facebook

13 hrs ago | 1094 Views

ZAGA donates in Epworth

14 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa blasts US after Capitol riot

14 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Zimbabwe to fund white farmers' compensation with mine revenue

14 hrs ago | 979 Views

Australian owned gold mines acquired by Kuvimba mining

19 hrs ago | 1005 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days