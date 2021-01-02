Chiwenga wife's appeal stalled by COVID-19

News / Local

by Staff reporter

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga's ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa's Supreme Court appeal hearing for the release of her passport failed to take off yesterday as State prosecutors Sharon Fero and one Masabvu did not report for duty as they were awaiting their COVId-19 test results.Justice Susan Mavangira yesterday heard that the two prosecutors were tested on Monday after Masabvu exhibited symptoms associated with the virus.As a result, Mubaiwa's case was rolled over to January 22, 2021 while the State was given up to January 14 to file a response to her appeal.Mubaiwa, through her lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa, last year filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court for the release of her passport to enable her to travel to South Africa for urgent medical attention, but the application was dismissed by Justice Benjamin Chikowero.The former model is suffering from lymphoedema, a disease which causes swelling of the hands and feet.Her trial on allegations of assaulting her maid at Hellenic Primary School failed to kick off last year after Mtetwa submitted to magistrate Trynos Wutawashe that she was not fit to stand trial because of ill-health.In her application, Mubaiwa argued that she wanted to seek medical attention in South Africa as local health facilities were poorly equipped.She is out on bail on allegations of attempting to kill Chiwenga. She is also facing money-laundering and assault charges