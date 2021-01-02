Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe saw influx of festive travellers

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S 11 entry ports including airports recorded 103 097 entries during the December festive season with Beitbridge border post topping the list with over 40 000 people and 7 012 commercial trucks amid concerns of a high number of fake Covid-19 certificates.

This sparked fears of a surge in Covid-19 cases as foreign based nationals could have been a conduit to spread the deadly virus ravaging the country.

According to the latest International Organisation for Migration (IOM) report, efforts are underway to strengthen public health measures at points of entry (POEs).

The IOM report notes that as of January 5, 2021, Zimbabwe recorded 17 194 total Covid-19 cases, 11 813 recoveries, 4 963 active cases and 418 deaths.

"Between the 16th and the 29th of December, 43 946 entries were received through key PoEs, bringing the total number of entries since March 2020 to 103 097.

The period under review has been characterised by a huge influx of migrants and commercial traffic through PoEs as had been anticipated for the festive season," reads the report.

IOM stated that Beitbridge had 41 812 returnees comprising 24 169 males, 17 643 females and 7 012 commercial truck drivers.

At Chirundu border, 474 returnees made up of 210 males, 254 females, 6 male minors and 4 female minors were received while Forbes border post recorded 169 returnees.

"Kariba had 14 returnees comprising 8 males, 6 females and 377 commercial truck drivers," reads the report.

"Kazungula received 752 returnees comprising 566 males, 172 females, 11 male minors, 3 female minors and 234 commercial truck drivers. Plumtree had 372 with 203 males, 146 females, 12 male minors, 11 female minors returnees and 199 deportees of 136 males, 59 females, four male minors were received. Sango had a total of 127 with 74 males, 53 females entries were recorded. Of these, 28 were cross border traders and 1 male deportee. Victoria Falls had a total of 226 arrivals in both commercial and private charter airlines."

The report states that 14 returnees were in the Beitbridge isolation wing, while 21 returnees were in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

Robert Mugabe International Airport recorded 5 960 travellers.

"At Chirundu, three female irregular migrants did not have Covid-19 test certificates and were referred to self-quarantine.

Another seven irregular migrants (2M, 5F) without Covid-19 test certificates were referred to Chinhoyi quarantine centre.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa, Mwonzora to share $100m, Chamisa excluded

1 hr ago | 557 Views

Anti-graft crack team seizes $2 billion assets

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Suspended council boss back at work, embroiled in new scam

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Econet data traffic volumes up 90%

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Storm helps stranded travellers at Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 519 Views

Zimbabwe govt says to re-engage new US admin

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Banking sector job losses to intensify in 2021

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Victoria Falls Stock Exchange faces major hurdles

1 hr ago | 60 Views

'Zimbabwe economy to grow by 2.9%'

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Lockdown discord costs business

1 hr ago | 69 Views

School reaping off parents

1 hr ago | 181 Views

'SA infectious COVID-19 variant likely in Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 166 Views

3 Bulawayo supply dams recommissioned

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Chiwenga wife's appeal stalled by COVID-19

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Nurses down injections and thermometers

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Billiat thanks Chiefs boss

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Storm saves stranded travellers at Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Govt told to subsidise COVID-19 testing

1 hr ago | 53 Views

'Illegal farmers damaging city sewage system'

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Govt clears Warriors trip

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Rule of law must be observed during COVID-19 lockdown

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Govt warns defiant businesses

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Trump dents US democracy claims, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Is Zimbabwe-China relationship strategic, transformational?

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Informal traders challenge lockdown order

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Lockdown violator rams into police drums

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

No significant inflows to Bulawayo dams

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa reiterates call to end American sanctions

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

15 more die of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Bosso members react angrily to Mhlophe poster

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

DPA installs electric vehicle charging stations across Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

One-stop border post could address Beitbridge chaos

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

372% rates hike for Bulawayo residents

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF warns detractors

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Warrant of arrest for self-styled prophet

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Africans have last laugh

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Jason Machaya's freedom bid dismissed

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Immigration tightens screws at Beitbridge border

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Trump likened to Zimbabwe's Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Biden

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Kazembe orders ZRP to deal with windscreen smashing cops

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Deepening economic and political crisis pushing Zimbabweans out of the country

13 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Will a divided MDC keep Zimbabwe safe from a one-party state?

13 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Police abandon roadblocks

13 hrs ago | 6985 Views

Zuckerberg bans Trump from his Facebook

14 hrs ago | 1094 Views

ZAGA donates in Epworth

14 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa blasts US after Capitol riot

14 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Zimbabwe to fund white farmers' compensation with mine revenue

14 hrs ago | 980 Views

Australian owned gold mines acquired by Kuvimba mining

19 hrs ago | 1005 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days