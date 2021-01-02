Zimbabwe saw influx of festive travellers

News / Local

ZIMBABWE'S 11 entry ports including airports recorded 103 097 entries during the December festive season with Beitbridge border post topping the list with over 40 000 people and 7 012 commercial trucks amid concerns of a high number of fake Covid-19 certificates.This sparked fears of a surge in Covid-19 cases as foreign based nationals could have been a conduit to spread the deadly virus ravaging the country.According to the latest International Organisation for Migration (IOM) report, efforts are underway to strengthen public health measures at points of entry (POEs).The IOM report notes that as of January 5, 2021, Zimbabwe recorded 17 194 total Covid-19 cases, 11 813 recoveries, 4 963 active cases and 418 deaths."Between the 16th and the 29th of December, 43 946 entries were received through key PoEs, bringing the total number of entries since March 2020 to 103 097.The period under review has been characterised by a huge influx of migrants and commercial traffic through PoEs as had been anticipated for the festive season," reads the report.IOM stated that Beitbridge had 41 812 returnees comprising 24 169 males, 17 643 females and 7 012 commercial truck drivers.At Chirundu border, 474 returnees made up of 210 males, 254 females, 6 male minors and 4 female minors were received while Forbes border post recorded 169 returnees."Kariba had 14 returnees comprising 8 males, 6 females and 377 commercial truck drivers," reads the report."Kazungula received 752 returnees comprising 566 males, 172 females, 11 male minors, 3 female minors and 234 commercial truck drivers. Plumtree had 372 with 203 males, 146 females, 12 male minors, 11 female minors returnees and 199 deportees of 136 males, 59 females, four male minors were received. Sango had a total of 127 with 74 males, 53 females entries were recorded. Of these, 28 were cross border traders and 1 male deportee. Victoria Falls had a total of 226 arrivals in both commercial and private charter airlines."The report states that 14 returnees were in the Beitbridge isolation wing, while 21 returnees were in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.Robert Mugabe International Airport recorded 5 960 travellers."At Chirundu, three female irregular migrants did not have Covid-19 test certificates and were referred to self-quarantine.Another seven irregular migrants (2M, 5F) without Covid-19 test certificates were referred to Chinhoyi quarantine centre.