Choruma burial today

by Staff reporter
16 secs ago | Views
FORMER Warriors and Highlanders midfielder Richard Choruma, who died in South Africa following a short illness last week, is set to be buried at the Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo this morning.

According to a programme released by the organisers, a service will be held at MacDonald Hall in Mzilikazi before the final part of the funeral.

Choruma died last Tuesday at a hospital in Tembisa, following a kidney-related ailment.

Former Warriors manager Ernest "Maphepha" Sibanda, told Television Sports Media that Choruma's body was expected to arrive yesterday.

Sibanda was also manager at Highlanders during Choruma's playing days when the Bulawayo giants won the championship in 2000, 2001 and 2002.

He said he was gutted by Choruma's death whom he believed would have made a good football administrator in the future.

"I could not believe it when I got the news at 5am on the day that Richard was no more. I still can't believe it until I see his body. He was one of the most disciplined young men who was always punctual for training and always followed instructions from his coaches. I believed in him and saw an upcoming football administrator in him. He was an intelligent man," Sibanda said.

Choruma played alongside Highlanders greats who include Honour Gombami, Johannes Ngodzo, the late Charles Chilufya, Tapuwa Kapini, Dazzy Kapenya, Sauso Phiri, Noel Kaseke, Mkhokheli Dube and Bekithemba Ndlovu, among others.

At the time of his death, he was into football equipment business.

Television Sports Media will broadcast the burial live on Facebook as a few people will be allowed to attend the ceremony due to the recently pronounced COVID-19 lockdown regulations which only allow 30 people at funerals.

Source - newsday

