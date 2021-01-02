Latest News Editor's Choice


104 test positive to COVID-19 at Beitbridge

by Staff reporter
THE Limpopo Department of Health in South Africa on Thursday called on all people entering that country through the Beitbridge Border Post to self-quarantine after at least 104 people tested positive to CoVID -19 in the past four days.

The call was made by Limpopo Department of Health spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha.

"The Limpopo Department of Health is calling upon all people coming to SA through the Beitbridge Border Post to self-quarantine before interacting with others upon arrival at their destinations," Muavha said.

Limpopo health meC, Phophi Ramathuba also said they had noted that at least 104 people tested positive for the virus at the border in the past four days.

"With thousands of people stuck for days while waiting for their entry into the country to be processed, the department is worried that the events at the border are fast becoming a super spreader of the virus," Ramathuba said.

"Considering the incubation period of the virus, we wish to implore those who will be crossing from Beitbridge to do the right thing and self-quarantine because they have been exposed to a potential super spreader."

on Tuesday, the violent thunderstorm that lashed Beitbridge at midnight resulted in hundreds of travellers who had been stuck at the South African border being hurriedly cleared — further increasing the risk of spreading the virus.

Thousands of Zimbabweans had remained stranded at the border, with South African authorities reportedly employing delaying tactics, including rejecting CoVID-19 certificates produced elsewhere. on Tuesday night hundreds of travellers who had been cleared on the Zimbabwean side, but got stuck on the South African side were hurriedly cleared due to heavy rains.

South Africa has identified the new variant of the novel coronavirus, which authorities believe is driving a surge in CoVID-19 infections that could overwhelm its healthcare system.

Source - newsday

