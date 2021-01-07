Latest News Editor's Choice


Novuyo Seagirl relocates to SA

AWARD-winning Bulawayo-based musician and dancer Novuyo Seagirl says she is tired of the lack of support in Zimbabwe and is relocating to South Africa in search of greener pastures.

The pint-sized musician, who was in South Africa at the end of last year working on her debut album, says her experience there influenced her decision to move across the Limpopo.

Seagirl featured on Mr Cooperman's song dubbed ngizobuya with Bob Skinnah. The song is about a person in a foreign land, in this case Seagirl, saying she will be back home.

"I am going to South Africa soon. I was supposed to have left, but due to Covid-19 and lockdown restrictions, I will have to wait a bit and see how things go. when I went to South Africa last year to work on my album, opportunities started to unlock and I made good relations and also found a job there," she said.

"I have been thinking more about relocating and came to a decision, hence my last song ngizobuya, which means I will be back and it's a dedication to everyone who is far away from home in search of greener pastures."

The AEiOU hit maker said she loves her home town, but felt it was not inspiring her anymore.

"I love my city very much, but I feel I have to move. Home is nice and best, but if you look at things you feel like you are stuck in one spot and worse with the economy of our country. There is no motivation in the city, it's slow, I want bang, I want to be big. I want to do so much for myself and it won't happen if I am in the city. There is no support in Zimbabwe and you can't force people to support you. You host a gig no one comes only your fellow artistes and family in there and they wouldn't have paid to jump in," she said.

"Bulawayo is always complaining for being sidelined and looked down upon, but I told myself that I am not a tree and I can and have the power and self-will to move and go where I think I can do things differently. I want to be big and better. I want motivation, a better future and a legacy, hence i am moving where I think I can make it. Here (Zimbabwe) I have been trying as a solo artiste for years, but I still lack sponsors and have a few endorsements despite winning major awards."

Seagirl joins a host of Bulawayo artistes who have relocated to South Africa for greener pastures, namely Thabbz, Floppy X, X Mile, Mterry the rapper, Mlue Jay, Murphy Cubic and many more.

Most Popular In 7 Days