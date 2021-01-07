Bulawayo residents clash over positions

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Bulawayo United Residents Association (BURA) has been rocked by serious conflict after its leader, Winos Dube, allegedly dumped the existing ward 21 leadership structure and replaced it with his loyalists.Dube, who is a losing Zanu-PF councillor for ward 25 (Nketa) after he was defeated by MDC Alliance's Mzamo Dube, is accused of sidelining the old Tshabalala Residents Association structure of BURA led by Albert Ndlovu.The disgruntled members said Dube went on to form another structure led by John Moyo in the same ward when the Ndlovu-led structure still exists."We are alarmed that there are people in 2020 who decided to form a Tshabalala Residents Association defying lockdown measures while the original one constitutionally had existed since 1976," said Ndlovu.However, Dube denied the accusations describing the Ndlovu-led executive as a group of power-hungry residents.