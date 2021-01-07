Injiva runs over juvenile

News / Local

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a case of a fatal road accident involving a Zimbabwean motorist based in South Africa who ran over a minor along Masiyephambili Road last Tuesday.Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the accident involving a white Toyota Quantum with South African registration numbers."Circumstances are that the man hit a female juvenile (14) who was trying to cross the road. The juvenile sustained head injuries and she was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital where she died upon admission,'' said Ncube.He said the cause of the accident was excessive speeding, adding that the driver was now facing a charge of culpable homicide.The police spokesperson indicated that the accident was avoidable had the driver applied himself fully.