City vendor dies after cheap whisky binge
A 61-YEAR-OLD male vendor from Makokoba, Bulawayo, died on Wednesday after drinking cheap whisky.
Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the death.
"I can confirm that Sizondo Moyo, a male adult aged 61 from Makokoba, was discovered by a security guard who had reported for duty at a market place, dead on Wednesday and made a report to police who took the body to Mpilo Central Hospital for postmortem," Ncube said.
Ncube said the police who attended the scene found Moyo's body with no injuries.
Source - the standard