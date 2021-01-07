City vendor dies after cheap whisky binge

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 61-YEAR-OLD male vendor from Makokoba, Bulawayo, died on Wednesday after drinking cheap whisky.Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the death."I can confirm that Sizondo Moyo, a male adult aged 61 from Makokoba, was discovered by a security guard who had reported for duty at a market place, dead on Wednesday and made a report to police who took the body to Mpilo Central Hospital for postmortem," Ncube said.Ncube said the police who attended the scene found Moyo's body with no injuries.