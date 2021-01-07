Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Experts predict surge in Covid-19 cases

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
HEALTH experts have warned of a continued surge in Covid-19 cases in the country during the coming weeks and called on government to introduce and equip new decentralised treatment centres around the country.

Zimbabwe currently has a few Covid 19 dedicated treatment centres located in big cities and towns and also at big provincial and district hospitals only. This has left a huge number of people requiring hospital attention unable to access the facilities.

The country is experiencing a steep rise in daily new infections as well as deaths, with reports that major health institutions are no longer taking new Covid-19 patients due to shortage of bedding facilities. Several patients have reportedly died at hospitals before being attended.

As of yesterday, the country had 18 765 cases and 446 deaths, with most of the infections and deaths recorded last week. Most of those who died had initially tested negative to the virus, adding to the mystery surrounding the virus.

Cletos Masiya, spokesperson of the Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Association (MDPPZA), said home-based care management was commonly becoming the desperate measure being taken by relatives who could just not let their beloved ones die while they watched.

He said patients were dying before being admitted and some were opting to call their doctors for management at their homes.

"Government is urged to decentralise Covid-19 management from designated centres and set up facilities across the entire county," he said.

"Government should consider opening up idle medical facilities in other peripheral areas which have not been overwhelmed by coronavirus patients to decongest the full urban facilities."

Masiya urged government to consider opening up stadia and setting up facilities for possible admission of new patients so that those who are positive of the virus are isolated at government-controlled health institutions, not at home.

Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights secretary Norman Matara said there were isolation beds available across the country in some less populated areas, but intensive care unit (ICU) beds were limited and most patients were failing to access them.

"ICU facilities are mainly in health institutions in major cities such as Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare and Gweru, but hospitals in provincial towns have not been equipped with the same equipment," he said.

"At private health institutions where ICU beds are available, fees are beyond the reach of majority affordability. People have resorted to calling doctors for attention at their homes. We call for government to urgently avail more ICU facilities," said Matara.

The doctors also say because the PCR tests that were being done had clinical sensitivity ranging between 70-80% which gave false negative results, people who exhibited symptoms should be immediately treated as Covid-19 positive .

"There is not much difference between the new variant and the old one in terms of disease progression," Matara said.

"Treatment for the new variant is not different from the old one; neither are there any differences in the symptoms. What is different is the volume of people who are being affected. This new strain is more infective than the old one, hence government should scale up its preventive and precautionary measures."

He said more nurses were testing positive and succumbing to the new Covid-19 variant because they don't have adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) although they were frontline workers.

Nurses at some of Zimbabwe's public hospitals went on strike on Thursday demanding PPE to enable them to do their job safely.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe workers under siege, claims Global Report

1 min ago | 3 Views

Guard shoots two women

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Kuvimba: How to hide a mining giant in plain sight

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Over 41 000 returnees pass through Beitbridge

10 mins ago | 3 Views

City vendor dies after cheap whisky binge

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Injiva runs over juvenile

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo residents clash over positions

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Covid-19 positive students spend festive season at school

12 mins ago | 6 Views

15 years on, no sanitation for Hlalani Kuhle beneficiaries

13 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo City Council fails to fix online health glitches

14 mins ago | 3 Views

Novuyo Seagirl relocates to SA

15 mins ago | 8 Views

Have funerals become super spreaders of Covid-19?

17 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe must give Matebeleland a chance to manage own affairs

18 mins ago | 22 Views

Reasons why by-elections spook Zanu-PF

19 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce new banknotes soon

21 mins ago | 34 Views

Two cops murder suspect, torch corpse

21 mins ago | 32 Views

US$2,7m heist: Trio remanded in custody

21 mins ago | 26 Views

Farmers face water logging

22 mins ago | 21 Views

Qoki ZiNdlovukazi women set up economic revolution

22 mins ago | 8 Views

BCC applies to borrow US$51m

22 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF to decide Rtd Brig-General Moyo hero status

23 mins ago | 22 Views

Funds missing at Mzingwane High

23 mins ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo to avail 2 400 stands

24 mins ago | 16 Views

Teachers warned on private lessons

24 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe to receive its first batch of the Covid-19 vaccine in weeks

25 mins ago | 24 Views

Police bust NRZ fuel theft scam

25 mins ago | 55 Views

BCC purchases and installs defective water pumps

26 mins ago | 28 Views

'Sikhala, Chin'ono charged under non-existent falsehoods law'

26 mins ago | 48 Views

Shelters in Limpopo overwhelmed by stranded Zimbabweans

27 mins ago | 26 Views

Stringent govt lockdown requirements cripple companies

27 mins ago | 18 Views

Rights doctors flag Zimbabwe govt for weak Covid-19 lockdown measures

28 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa's govt failed to consult over lockdown, says Veritas

29 mins ago | 18 Views

FC Platinum locked in the bus in Tanzania

29 mins ago | 64 Views

Rand suffers virus crisis

31 mins ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 cases breach 20,000 mark

11 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Family digs yard in search of hidden treasure

12 hrs ago | 2292 Views

Mnangagwa urged to cut holiday as Covid-19 spirals in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Mnangagwa's security personnel test positive of COVID-19

14 hrs ago | 2380 Views

Mnangagwa's govt has no strategy beyond lockdown

14 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Rare skin disease hits Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 5442 Views

Auditor-General exposes CSC rot

14 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Zimbabwe calls for a 'sober reflection' by Washington

15 hrs ago | 774 Views

Chin'ono remanded in custody

16 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Job Sikhala arrested

16 hrs ago | 2288 Views

ANC's long fight for SA democracy inspiration for Zimbabweans never to give up on struggle for freedom

22 hrs ago | 629 Views

Nurses are essential workers, the police must respect all essential workers

23 hrs ago | 1227 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days