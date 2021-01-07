Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

6 people, including the driver of a Toyota twin-cab swept away by floods

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Six people, including the driver of a Toyota twin-cab they were travelling in, were swept away while attempting to cross a flooded Gweru River along the Gweru-Motobo Road yesterday morning.

The car was said to be towing a compressor when the accident occurred. By last night, the vehicle was still missing, but the compressor was recovered about 30 metres downstream.

The district civil protection unit, led by the Gweru district development co-ordinator Jorum Chimedza, organised the sub-aqua unit to try and locate the vehicle occupants.

Source - newsday

