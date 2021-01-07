News / Local
Fire guts Emakhandeni community church
EMAKHANDENI Community Church in Bulawayo was gutted by a fire that destroyed property worth about US$5 000 yesterday morning.
The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault in the caretaker's house which is part of the church building.
Fire destroyed the caretaker's kitchen appliances.
Council's acting chief fire officer Linos Phiri confirmed the incident.
Source - newsday