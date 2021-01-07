Zimbabwe police ban movement of dead bodies to contain COVID-19

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Below is the police statement:

RESTRICTIONS ON THE MOVEMENT OF DEAD BODIES FOR BURIAL IN THE COUNTRY



The Zimbabwe Republic Police advises the public that the Ministry of Health and Child Care has informed the police of immediate restrictions imposed on the movement of dead bodies for burial in the country.



According to health officials, a body will now be buried in the town/city where the death would have taken place. This is being done in order to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.



In this regard, the Police will only clear body movements for burial straight from a funeral parlour/hospital mortuary to the burial site. No body viewing will be allowed. Bodies will not be taken home.



The public is implored to keep a distance as the body is lowered into the grave by either city health or funeral parlour officials. The grave site will be disinfected before burial.



Police Commanders in all provinces have been advised to ensure that the Government's directive is complied with. The public is accordingly informed of this important message.



P. NYATHI [Assistant Commissioner]

Senior Staff Officer (Press, Public and International Relations) to the Commissioner General of Police POLICE GENERAL HEADQUARTERS

