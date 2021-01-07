Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

MSU suspends face-to-face lectures

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Midlands State University (MSU) has indefinitely suspended face-to-face lectures to reduce possible transmission of the deadly coronavirus disease.

MSU deputy registrar (academic affairs) Irvine Gumbo said students should pay full fees and register for e-learning classes that commenced yesterday.

"In light of the continued increase in the number of new COVID-19 positive cases, Midlands State University would like to advise all students, across all campuses, particularly those who were scheduled to commence face-to-face lectures on the 4th of January 2021 that all face-to-face lectures have been postponed to a date to be advised," Gumbo said in a statement.

"Meanwhile, all students are advised to pay their full fees and register to be able to attend online classes and access learning materials.

"Online classes for all students will commence on January 11, 2021."

He said the decision was in the best interests of "all our stakeholders' health".

The adoption of e-learning particularly during lockdowns has been described as unaffordable and elitist by students organisations.

Last year, the Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) rejected government e-learning proposals saying the majority of students had no access to reliable network connections and electricity.

Zinasu also pointed out that the majority of students could not afford expensive internet and data bundles.

According to the student body, an estimated 8 000 students deferred their studies in 2020 due to economic hardships.

Source - newsday

