Zimbabwe's economic war littered with detours, says Mohadi

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ACTING President Kembo Mohadi yesterday said the country's economic war was littered with detours, challenges, and delays which require this generation's unyielding resolve to overcome.Mohadi was speaking during the burial of the late Brigadier-General Collin Moyo at the National Heroes Acre yesterday.Moyo died of pneumonia on January 8 at the age of 66."Today, as we lay Cde Moyo to rest among his comrades, I exhort all to note that as it was during the war of the liberation, the economic war before us has a number of challenges, detours, delays and at times detractors," Mohadi said."This era calls for an unyielding resolve to continue among our people."The country has been experiencing an economic meltdown for the past two decades, a move that has forced many of its nationals to go to other countries in search of "greener pastures".Unemployment level is above 80%, according to some economists, while prices have been volatile in the past few years.President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised to fix the economy when he took over in a coup in November 2017, but the situation has worsened.Mohadi added: "We should ask ourselves the following questions collectively: What is the role that I must play to pull Zimbabwe through and what is the role that we all must play to build a brighter future for those coming after us?"