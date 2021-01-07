Latest News Editor's Choice


Govt told to shut land borders

by Staff reporter
26 secs ago | Views
Health experts have implored the Government to follow the example of South Africa and close all its land borders to curb the alarming spread of coronavirus in the country.

This comes as there are concerns that the Government was taking too long to reveal their plans for acquiring and administering Covid-19 vaccines.

Mpilo clinical director Solwayo Ngwenya said that authorities needed to further restrict the movement of people into the country and closing land borders would help curb the prevalence of the virus in local communities.

President of the Zimbabwe Nurses Association Enock Dongo, accused the Government of failing to take advice from health experts who had recommended the closure of borders before the festive season. He also said Government was taking long to prepare the nation for Covid-19 vaccines.


Source - Daily News

