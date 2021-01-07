Latest News Editor's Choice


DJ Fantan appeals against conviction

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
Jailed Zim dancehall producers DJ Fantan and Levels, together with promoter Boss Dammer, have approached the High Court seeking bail pending appeal against their conviction for violating Covid-19 regulations after they hosted a New Year's Eve gig.

The trio was sentenced to six months in prison by magistrate Vongai Guuriro.

In their application, the two producers are claiming that if released on bail, they can help health authorities by using their influence to craft positive messages to help in the fight against Covid-19.

Source - Daily News

