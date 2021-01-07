Rameck Masaire appointed Zimra acting commissioner-general

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority has appointed Rameck Masaire as acting commissioner-general with effect from 1 February.This follows the resignation of Faith Mazani, who has joined the International Monetary Fund. Masaire was previously a commissioner in charge of domestic taxes.Masaire has over 25 years' experience in taxation. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Certified Tax Accountants (FICTA), Associate member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe (AFCIS). He is also a holder of an Executive Masters of Business Administration.Masaire rejoined ZIMRA in August 2018 from Ernst and Young where he worked as an Executive Director.Prior to that he worked as a Technical Manager, Regional Controller - Harare Port and Harare Audits, Regional Controller - Beitbridge border post for the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority. He brings with him vast regional experience, having worked as Lead People Advisory Services in the central cluster (Zambia, Malawi) and Risk Management review in Kenya.