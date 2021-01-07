Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Rameck Masaire appointed Zimra acting commissioner-general

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority has appointed Rameck Masaire as acting commissioner-general with effect from 1 February.

This follows the resignation of Faith Mazani, who has joined the International Monetary Fund. Masaire was previously a commissioner in charge of domestic taxes.

Masaire has over 25 years' experience in taxation. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Certified Tax Accountants (FICTA), Associate member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe (AFCIS). He is also a holder of an Executive Masters of Business Administration.

Masaire rejoined ZIMRA in August 2018 from Ernst and Young where he worked as an Executive Director.

Prior to that he worked as a Technical Manager, Regional Controller - Harare Port and Harare Audits, Regional Controller - Beitbridge border post for the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority. He brings with him vast regional experience, having worked as Lead People Advisory Services in the central cluster (Zambia, Malawi) and Risk Management review in Kenya.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Trojan Mine becomes Covid-19 'hotspot'

53 mins ago | 164 Views

Museveni accuses Facebook of arrogance and bias

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

US cancels observer mission for Uganda polls

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono remanded in custody until Thursday

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Rushwaya granted $10,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 835 Views

Zimbabwe: 'The Second Republic'; Land history; Ownership and Productivity in the Post Mugabe Era

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Food sovereignty in Zimbabwe is a human rights issue

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Exactly just how does Zimbabwe's ZANU PF expect South Africa to 'rein in' SABC's Mokoena - the Hopewell Chin'ono way?

4 hrs ago | 585 Views

YouTube is suspending President Donald Trump's channel

6 hrs ago | 635 Views

Chamisa begs Twitter to ban Museveni

6 hrs ago | 2170 Views

8 more arrested in US$2.5 million heist

7 hrs ago | 4140 Views

COVID herd immunity will not happen in 2021, says WHO

7 hrs ago | 1118 Views

DJ Fantan appeals against conviction

7 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Govt told to shut land borders

7 hrs ago | 1325 Views

98 covid-19 positive out 123 tested: proof test regime wilfully inadequate - 'Seri kweguva!' Still, must learn lessons

7 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Husband breaks wife's arms over infidelity message

8 hrs ago | 2323 Views

'Ramaphosa not bankrolling Chamisa's MDC'

8 hrs ago | 1885 Views

Mahere's lawyers demand identity of 'dead' child's mother

8 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Sikhala disowns Facebook account

8 hrs ago | 968 Views

Nurses demand risk allowance

8 hrs ago | 470 Views

'We are ready for COVID-19'

8 hrs ago | 618 Views

Zimbabwe's economic war littered with detours, says Mohadi

8 hrs ago | 435 Views

71 inmates test positive to COVID-19

8 hrs ago | 503 Views

Brigadier General Moyo died a bitter man

8 hrs ago | 2018 Views

Stockfeeds shortage hits the market

8 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zanu-PF, stop acting like a rag-tag militia

8 hrs ago | 634 Views

Mystery of the Mberengwa 'ambula-cart'

8 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Gweru moves to evacuate flash floods victims

8 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mahere protests jail conditions

8 hrs ago | 379 Views

Man breaks wife's arms over infidelity

8 hrs ago | 415 Views

Woman splashes petrol on ex-boyfriend, sets him ablaze

8 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mpilo Covid-19 cases reach 206

8 hrs ago | 207 Views

BCC to take action on illegal cropping

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

Police impound pushcarts

8 hrs ago | 417 Views

Risks of flooding increasing

8 hrs ago | 234 Views

Over 11 000 houses face demolition

8 hrs ago | 438 Views

Academic fraud of satanic proportions exposed in Harare

8 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Covid-19 allowances for civil servants extended

8 hrs ago | 260 Views

COVID-19: Zumbani selling like hotcakes in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 894 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC in 'abusive relationship'

8 hrs ago | 243 Views

Is WWE Beast Mtawarira's next move?

18 hrs ago | 1859 Views

David Chapfika and the Jatropha years, a memoir

18 hrs ago | 2072 Views

President E.D engage your political nemesis

18 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Mwonzora, Chamisa scuffle (is there a Zanu-PF hand)

18 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Chin'ono, Sikhala remanded further

19 hrs ago | 826 Views

2 600 lockdown arrests in one day

19 hrs ago | 1430 Views

UZ student dupes colleague of $500

19 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Crops on council land to be slashed

19 hrs ago | 611 Views

WATCH: Wetland victims regret

19 hrs ago | 872 Views

Zimbabwean appointed first International Bar Association President of African descent

20 hrs ago | 997 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days