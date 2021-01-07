Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Tsitsi Dangarembga awarded the 2021 PEN Freedom of Expression Prize

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Human rights organisation, English PEN champions the freedom to read and write. With the help of a community of writers, readers and activists, the organisation looks to protect freedom of speech, support writers facing persecution for their words while celebrating writers through a number of literary prizes, grants and events.

To kick off 2021 the organisation is honouring Tsitsi Dangarembga with the PEN Freedom of Expression Award. The PEN Freedom of Expression award "honours writers who have been persecuted for their work and continue to work despite the consequences". In addition to acknowledging her literary contributions, the award recognises her activism in Zimbabwe. Last year Dangarembga was one of many activists who were arrested while protesting against the government suppressing dissent. Protests were sparked by the unlawful incarceration of journalist Hopewell Chino'ono.

In 1988 Dangarembga introduced readers to femme protagonist Tambudzai in the novel Nervous Conditions. Here Tambudzai explores the economic and social come up of Zimbabwean citizens. This continues in The Book of Not (2006) and This Mournable Body (2018) with the latter foregrounding Zimbabwe's political landscape.

Last year's winner of the Freedom of Expression Award was Dr. Stella Nyanzi, a Ugandan writer, academic and activist. She won the award after President Yoweri Museveni ordered for Nyanzi to be arrested for "cyber harassment" after she questioned his leadership on social media.

This year the award will be conferred at the Winternachten International Literature Festival on 13 January 2021.


Source - arts24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Ramaphosa made a mistake by closing the borders'

9 mins ago | 14 Views

How to kill a country

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Chamisa has 'nowhere to take his problems to' claims Matemadanda

2 hrs ago | 678 Views

Zimbabwe cuts fuel import bill

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

Trojan Mine becomes Covid-19 'hotspot'

3 hrs ago | 504 Views

Museveni accuses Facebook of arrogance and bias

5 hrs ago | 547 Views

US cancels observer mission for Uganda polls

5 hrs ago | 815 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono remanded in custody until Thursday

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Rushwaya granted $10,000 bail

5 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Zimbabwe: 'The Second Republic'; Land history; Ownership and Productivity in the Post Mugabe Era

6 hrs ago | 543 Views

Food sovereignty in Zimbabwe is a human rights issue

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Exactly just how does Zimbabwe's ZANU PF expect South Africa to 'rein in' SABC's Mokoena - the Hopewell Chin'ono way?

6 hrs ago | 692 Views

YouTube is suspending President Donald Trump's channel

8 hrs ago | 694 Views

Chamisa begs Twitter to ban Museveni

8 hrs ago | 2454 Views

8 more arrested in US$2.5 million heist

9 hrs ago | 4610 Views

COVID herd immunity will not happen in 2021, says WHO

9 hrs ago | 1197 Views

DJ Fantan appeals against conviction

9 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Govt told to shut land borders

9 hrs ago | 1413 Views

98 covid-19 positive out 123 tested: proof test regime wilfully inadequate - 'Seri kweguva!' Still, must learn lessons

10 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Husband breaks wife's arms over infidelity message

10 hrs ago | 2493 Views

'Ramaphosa not bankrolling Chamisa's MDC'

10 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Mahere's lawyers demand identity of 'dead' child's mother

10 hrs ago | 2075 Views

Sikhala disowns Facebook account

10 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Nurses demand risk allowance

10 hrs ago | 501 Views

'We are ready for COVID-19'

10 hrs ago | 641 Views

Zimbabwe's economic war littered with detours, says Mohadi

10 hrs ago | 458 Views

71 inmates test positive to COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 531 Views

Brigadier General Moyo died a bitter man

10 hrs ago | 2209 Views

Stockfeeds shortage hits the market

10 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zanu-PF, stop acting like a rag-tag militia

10 hrs ago | 678 Views

Mystery of the Mberengwa 'ambula-cart'

10 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Gweru moves to evacuate flash floods victims

10 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mahere protests jail conditions

10 hrs ago | 405 Views

Man breaks wife's arms over infidelity

10 hrs ago | 437 Views

Woman splashes petrol on ex-boyfriend, sets him ablaze

10 hrs ago | 839 Views

Mpilo Covid-19 cases reach 206

10 hrs ago | 231 Views

BCC to take action on illegal cropping

10 hrs ago | 177 Views

Police impound pushcarts

10 hrs ago | 457 Views

Risks of flooding increasing

10 hrs ago | 257 Views

Over 11 000 houses face demolition

10 hrs ago | 464 Views

Academic fraud of satanic proportions exposed in Harare

10 hrs ago | 1684 Views

Covid-19 allowances for civil servants extended

10 hrs ago | 282 Views

COVID-19: Zumbani selling like hotcakes in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 994 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC in 'abusive relationship'

10 hrs ago | 265 Views

Is WWE Beast Mtawarira's next move?

21 hrs ago | 1909 Views

David Chapfika and the Jatropha years, a memoir

21 hrs ago | 2150 Views

President E.D engage your political nemesis

21 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Mwonzora, Chamisa scuffle (is there a Zanu-PF hand)

21 hrs ago | 2213 Views

Chin'ono, Sikhala remanded further

22 hrs ago | 834 Views

2 600 lockdown arrests in one day

22 hrs ago | 1445 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days