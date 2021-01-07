Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Robber breaks into bedroom, forces couple to be intimate, records video

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
A DARING robber, who broke into a couple's bedroom at night and forced them to be intimate while recording a video, has been dragged before the courts and charged with robbery and possession of dangerous drugs.

During the robbery, Luzondano Mudenda (31) of Moniff low-density suburb in Beitbridge, is said to have allegedly sprayed the couple with an irritant before robbing them of property worth R6 570.

On Tuesday, Mudenda denied the charges when he appeared before Beitbridge magistrate Toindepi Zhou. He was remanded in custody to February 16 for trial.

Prosecutor Munyonga Kuvarega told the court that Mudenda, in the company of accomplices who are still at large, broke into businessman Edson Moyo's house on January 5 at around 1am. They were wielding machetes, axes and logs.

It is the State's case that some of the robbers assaulted Moyo and his wife with an axe handle, while others were searching the house for valuables.

The court heard that they stole valuables such as mobile phones, a radio, diamond rings, necklaces, R570 and groceries worth R6 570.

Kuvarega further told the court that the suspects later forced Moyo and his wife to be intimate while they recorded a video before spraying them with an irritant.

The court also heard that on January 9 at 3pm, Moyo saw Mudenda and followed him at a distance to establish his residential address.

Moyo then made a police report which led to Mudenda's arrest. However, his alleged accomplices are still at large.

Property worth only R20 was recovered from him together with the machetes they used in the robbery.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days