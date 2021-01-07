Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo residents demand transparency in awarding tenders

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) has demanded that the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) must explain the rationale behind the awarding of a tender to three contractors to develop housing stands.

Their demand came soon after BCC announced its intention to rollout 2 400 stands in Bulawayo to reduce the city's housing backlog.

The BCC awarded contracts to Heavenview Properties, Veluntina Investments and Cabinlock Construction.

In a letter of demand to BCC, BPRA co-ordinator Emmanuel Ndlovu said his organisation wanted BCC to clarify how the three companies won the tender.

He said there was need for due diligence to be carried out in awarding contracts.

"BPRA wants to know who the individuals behind these companies are. What do these companies do? What is their track record? Which other projects of a similar nature have they completed? Who else had applied for the tender and what criteria was used in selecting these companies," the letter read in part.

"Are there any assets that these companies own that could be used as collateral? What measures are in place to make sure that terms and conditions of contracts are followed?"

Ndlovu said BPRA felt that although most of the processes to do with selecting contractors took place in council boardrooms, residents should be informed about tender processes in order to promote transparency.

"There was need for residents' involvement and strengthened oversight mechanisms as well as providing checks and balances during the bidding process, contract designing as well as provide monitoring and evaluation mechanisms of projects, especially on contracts worth millions of ratepayers' money," he said.

BPRA said if there was transparency in the awarding of contracts by the BCC, it would avert scenarios where some projects were abandoned before they were completed.

Some of the projects that were abandoned by contractors in Bulawayo before completion include the Magwegwe extension and the Egodini Mall development.

Ndlovu said transparency in awarding contracts would also guard against the awarding of tenders to non-existent or briefcase companies.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's advisor on the arrest of Mahere, Chin'ono and Sikhala

39 mins ago | 295 Views

Will Potraz or govt check compliance of WhatsApp Ts&Cs with AIPPA?

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Western diplomats in Zimbabwe question Sikhala, Mahere, Chin'ono arrests

2 hrs ago | 818 Views

Fish nets land two in trouble

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Uk to curb food insecurities for Zimbabwe urban

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Chamisa remains ready to meet Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Police increase heat on Covid-19 sinners

3 hrs ago | 686 Views

US$5.4m food aid for urban dwellers

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Kwekwe artiste cements African roots

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Sikhala weeps in court, threatens a prison officer

3 hrs ago | 2025 Views

'Chin'ono faces 20-year jail term'

3 hrs ago | 933 Views

Chitungwiza council, residents clash over demolitions

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Critical staff shortage hits Gweru

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Cops arrested for mounting an illegal roadblock

3 hrs ago | 1075 Views

BCC workers down tools

3 hrs ago | 544 Views

COVID-19 stalls Zapu congress preps

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

NRZ suspends commuter trains

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Harare City official convicted for bashing wife

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Bosso aspiring chair outlines plans

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

'Breakthrough' for Tino

3 hrs ago | 436 Views

UK advances US$5,4m food assistance

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Robber breaks into bedroom, forces couple to be intimate, records video

3 hrs ago | 796 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 vaccine policy on cards

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

COVID-19-free certificates fraudsters jailed

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

'High value denominations will not affect inflation'

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

10 000 arrested for mask violations in one week

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

More floods predicted

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Harare cemetery turned into dumpsite

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Faults overwhelm Zesa's capacity

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Police call off search for bodies

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Impact of new media on Zimbabwean politics

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Loga sweats over Khama, Musona injuries

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

US$2,7m heist: 8 more suspects appear in court

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Covid-19 screening at roadblocks

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Air Zimbabwe to acquire Embraer ERJ145s

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Man robs wife's boyfriend

13 hrs ago | 3450 Views

38 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19, scary 29% positivity rate

15 hrs ago | 3388 Views

Bhasikiti says he never resigned from Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 4648 Views

Edison Zvobgo's sister dies

15 hrs ago | 3450 Views

Former MDC MP dies

16 hrs ago | 3267 Views

Zanu-PF has started stealing, politisizing Plan International and Welfare help on Mutare Floods Disaster victims

16 hrs ago | 884 Views

Hunger forces Bulawayo residents to break lockdown regulations

16 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Cellphone thieves on the run

16 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Government to arrest those spreading falsehoods about Covid-19 and the vaccine

16 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Zimbabwe record its fourth straight trade monthly surplus

17 hrs ago | 662 Views

81% of Zimbabwe's primary schools do not have internet access

17 hrs ago | 219 Views

'Ramaphosa made a mistake by closing the borders'

17 hrs ago | 4061 Views

How to kill a country

18 hrs ago | 2077 Views

Chamisa has 'nowhere to take his problems to' claims Matemadanda

19 hrs ago | 1828 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days