Harare City official convicted for bashing wife

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Monomotapa and Harare City Football Club official Morehope Chizuzu was on Tuesday convicted for bashing his wife.

He was facing a charge of causing grievous bodily harm to his wife and he chose to make a guilty plea when he appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court.

He expressed remorse and apologised to the court for his embarrassing actions.

The court heard that Chizuzu tried to choke his wife, Paidamoyo, before violently banging her against the wall several times.

All this, according to court papers, happened in front of their kids.

"Accused person also shouted to the complainant in front of the kids, saying ‘uri hure nhasi ndinoda kukuuraya' (you area prostitute, today I want to kill you),' the documents show.

Magistrate Munashe Chibanda ordered Chizuzu to pay $5 000 fine before January 31 or be jailed for two months.

The disgraced Chizuzu was also put on good behaviour bond for five years.

He told the court that he was fully aware of the crime he committed and was asking for forgiveness.

On January 8 at around 6:30am, Chizuzu, who works for Harare City, demanded his undergarments and pair of jeans from his wife and accused her of trying to kill him.

The court heard that Chizuzu allegedly accused his wife of stealing his jean trousers.

A report was made leading to his arrest.

Tapiwa Zvidzai prosecuted.

The punishment did not go down well with some people who took to social media to express their dismay.

"This wife beater should be in jail for what he did. But he got off with just a slap on the wrist," commented Joseph Mutombeni on Twitter.

Source - newsday

