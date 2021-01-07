US$5.4m food aid for urban dwellers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The United Kingdom has approved a US$5.4 million food relief fund for Zimbabwe, which will come in the form of monthly cash transfers or electronic vouchers worth US$12 per person redeemable in supermarkets.The scheme, which will be implemented by the UN's World Food Programme aims to help feed 110 000 food insecure people in the country's urban area.The funding is part of a wider $40.4 million pounds Zimbabwe Humanitarian and Resilience Programme.