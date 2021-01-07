Police increase heat on Covid-19 sinners

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Police have set up a special crack unit to enforce discipline among ordinary citizens who are defying lockdown restrictions.This comes as there are growing calls for the government to further tighten the current lockdown order.Police spokesman Paul Nyathi said the police would soon launch a systematic operation which will be coordinated in Harare and Bulawayo.This comes as 2 990 were arrested on Tuesday alone for violating Covid-19 protocols.Meanwhile, healthcare workers will soon join the security services at roadblocks to screen those intending to pass through for Covid-19 and carry out awareness campaigns on mitigatory measures to reduce the spread of the pandemic.The move is expected to help flatten the infection curve.Health experts deployed to some security checkpoints will be mandated to recommend for further screening and testing, people exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms.