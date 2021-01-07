Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Police increase heat on Covid-19 sinners

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Police have set up a special crack unit to enforce discipline among ordinary citizens who are defying lockdown restrictions.

This comes as there are growing calls for the government to further tighten the current lockdown order.

Police spokesman Paul Nyathi said the police would soon launch a systematic operation which will be coordinated in Harare and Bulawayo.
 
This comes as 2 990 were arrested on Tuesday alone for violating Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, healthcare workers will soon join the security services at roadblocks to screen those intending to pass through for Covid-19 and carry out awareness campaigns on mitigatory measures to reduce the spread of the pandemic.

The move is expected to help flatten the infection curve.

Health experts deployed to some security checkpoints will be mandated to recommend for further screening and testing, people exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms.


Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's corona deaths, infections keep soaring

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor on the arrest of Mahere, Chin'ono and Sikhala

52 mins ago | 446 Views

Will Potraz or govt check compliance of WhatsApp Ts&Cs with AIPPA?

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Western diplomats in Zimbabwe question Sikhala, Mahere, Chin'ono arrests

2 hrs ago | 883 Views

Fish nets land two in trouble

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Uk to curb food insecurities for Zimbabwe urban

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Chamisa remains ready to meet Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1518 Views

US$5.4m food aid for urban dwellers

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Kwekwe artiste cements African roots

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Sikhala weeps in court, threatens a prison officer

3 hrs ago | 2110 Views

'Chin'ono faces 20-year jail term'

3 hrs ago | 972 Views

Chitungwiza council, residents clash over demolitions

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Critical staff shortage hits Gweru

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Cops arrested for mounting an illegal roadblock

3 hrs ago | 1125 Views

BCC workers down tools

3 hrs ago | 574 Views

COVID-19 stalls Zapu congress preps

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

NRZ suspends commuter trains

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Harare City official convicted for bashing wife

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Bosso aspiring chair outlines plans

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

'Breakthrough' for Tino

3 hrs ago | 454 Views

Bulawayo residents demand transparency in awarding tenders

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

UK advances US$5,4m food assistance

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Robber breaks into bedroom, forces couple to be intimate, records video

3 hrs ago | 885 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 vaccine policy on cards

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

COVID-19-free certificates fraudsters jailed

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

'High value denominations will not affect inflation'

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

10 000 arrested for mask violations in one week

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

More floods predicted

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Harare cemetery turned into dumpsite

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Faults overwhelm Zesa's capacity

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Police call off search for bodies

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Impact of new media on Zimbabwean politics

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Loga sweats over Khama, Musona injuries

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

US$2,7m heist: 8 more suspects appear in court

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Covid-19 screening at roadblocks

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Air Zimbabwe to acquire Embraer ERJ145s

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Man robs wife's boyfriend

13 hrs ago | 3462 Views

38 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19, scary 29% positivity rate

15 hrs ago | 3403 Views

Bhasikiti says he never resigned from Zanu-PF

16 hrs ago | 4683 Views

Edison Zvobgo's sister dies

16 hrs ago | 3462 Views

Former MDC MP dies

16 hrs ago | 3288 Views

Zanu-PF has started stealing, politisizing Plan International and Welfare help on Mutare Floods Disaster victims

16 hrs ago | 891 Views

Hunger forces Bulawayo residents to break lockdown regulations

16 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Cellphone thieves on the run

17 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Government to arrest those spreading falsehoods about Covid-19 and the vaccine

17 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Zimbabwe record its fourth straight trade monthly surplus

17 hrs ago | 667 Views

81% of Zimbabwe's primary schools do not have internet access

17 hrs ago | 220 Views

'Ramaphosa made a mistake by closing the borders'

17 hrs ago | 4073 Views

How to kill a country

18 hrs ago | 2088 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days