Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Western diplomats in Zimbabwe question Sikhala, Mahere, Chin'ono arrests

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Western diplomats in Zimbabwe have expressed concern over the continued detention of journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and MDC Alliance officials Job Sikhala and Fadzayi Mahere.

The three are charged with "communicating false statements prejudicial to the State" after allegedly tweeting that a police officer had fatally struck a nine-month-old baby with a baton in Harare following a viral video that showed the enraged mother manhandling the uniformed officer.

They are also charged with inciting violence and "undermining public confidence in law enforcement agency."

Reacting to different outcomes of the trio's ongoing bail appeals, the European Union (EU) said Wednesday it was worried that the detentions were taking place even as the country is witnessing a spike in Covid-19 infections, jeopardizing the accused's lives in remand prison.

"The current pretrial detentions, delays of proceedings, and bail denials without serious charges are questionable, especially in times of Covid-19.

"The infection risk in jail is high due to overcrowding and lack of hygiene. We know this because we support prisons through Voluntary Services Overseas Zimbabwe," the EU embassy in Harare tweeted.

Bail hearings for Chin'ono and Sikhala will continue on Thursday, while a determination on Mahere's challenge against arrest and placement on remand will be handed down on Friday.

The British embassy in Harare also said it was following proceedings with concern.

"We are following the arrests of Fadzayi Mahere and Job Sikhala after Hopewell Chin'ono's arrest Friday. We are concerned too by reports of ill health of Jacob Mafume who's held in Harare," the embassy said.

"It's important that the law is equally applied to all and the rights of prisoners upheld including during Covid-19."

The Canadian embassy also weighed in saying it was "concerned that Hopewell Chin'ono remains in custody for at least two more days after his third arrest in the last six months, on Friday. We are worried for his welfare and hope that due process will be followed."

The unease by Western diplomats follows reports of overcrowding in the country's detention centers. At Chikurubi Maximum Prison, for example, a cell designed for 16 inmates holds as many as 40 prisoners.

And despite a collective capacity of 17,000, Zimbabwe's prisons are home to more than 22,000 prisoners, according to reports.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's advisor on the arrest of Mahere, Chin'ono and Sikhala

10 mins ago | 47 Views

Will Potraz or govt check compliance of WhatsApp Ts&Cs with AIPPA?

40 mins ago | 59 Views

Fish nets land two in trouble

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Uk to curb food insecurities for Zimbabwe urban

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Chamisa remains ready to meet Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Police increase heat on Covid-19 sinners

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

US$5.4m food aid for urban dwellers

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Kwekwe artiste cements African roots

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Sikhala weeps in court, threatens a prison officer

2 hrs ago | 1805 Views

'Chin'ono faces 20-year jail term'

3 hrs ago | 844 Views

Chitungwiza council, residents clash over demolitions

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Critical staff shortage hits Gweru

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Cops arrested for mounting an illegal roadblock

3 hrs ago | 926 Views

BCC workers down tools

3 hrs ago | 462 Views

COVID-19 stalls Zapu congress preps

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

NRZ suspends commuter trains

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Harare City official convicted for bashing wife

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Bosso aspiring chair outlines plans

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

'Breakthrough' for Tino

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Bulawayo residents demand transparency in awarding tenders

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

UK advances US$5,4m food assistance

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Robber breaks into bedroom, forces couple to be intimate, records video

3 hrs ago | 654 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 vaccine policy on cards

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

COVID-19-free certificates fraudsters jailed

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

'High value denominations will not affect inflation'

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

10 000 arrested for mask violations in one week

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

More floods predicted

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Harare cemetery turned into dumpsite

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Faults overwhelm Zesa's capacity

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Police call off search for bodies

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Impact of new media on Zimbabwean politics

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Loga sweats over Khama, Musona injuries

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

US$2,7m heist: 8 more suspects appear in court

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Covid-19 screening at roadblocks

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Air Zimbabwe to acquire Embraer ERJ145s

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Man robs wife's boyfriend

13 hrs ago | 3409 Views

38 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19, scary 29% positivity rate

15 hrs ago | 3351 Views

Bhasikiti says he never resigned from Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 4552 Views

Edison Zvobgo's sister dies

15 hrs ago | 3407 Views

Former MDC MP dies

15 hrs ago | 3219 Views

Zanu-PF has started stealing, politisizing Plan International and Welfare help on Mutare Floods Disaster victims

16 hrs ago | 872 Views

Hunger forces Bulawayo residents to break lockdown regulations

16 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Cellphone thieves on the run

16 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Government to arrest those spreading falsehoods about Covid-19 and the vaccine

16 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Zimbabwe record its fourth straight trade monthly surplus

16 hrs ago | 659 Views

81% of Zimbabwe's primary schools do not have internet access

16 hrs ago | 217 Views

'Ramaphosa made a mistake by closing the borders'

17 hrs ago | 4032 Views

How to kill a country

18 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Chamisa has 'nowhere to take his problems to' claims Matemadanda

19 hrs ago | 1811 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days