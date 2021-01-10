Zimbabwe invites tenders for oxygen supply as COVID-19 cases surge

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE'S Health ministry invited tenders for the supply of oxygen to its medical facilities as the number of coronavirus infections surge.The request was made for hospitals already facing strain from a shortage of beds and equipment, which threaten to overwhelm the nation's weak public-health system.The tender closes on January 18, the ministry said in an advertisement flighted in the State-owned The Herald newspaper.Portia Manangazira, the director for epidemiology and disease control in the ministry, declined to comment.Zimbabwe has recorded 24 256 cases of COVID-19 and 589 fatalities, according to Health ministry data.