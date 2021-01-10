Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chitungwiza faces hurdles in illegal structures demolition

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
CHITUNGWIZA Resident Trust (Chitrest) yesterday moved in to block Chitungwiza Council from executing random demolition of houses through their lawyers who demanded a report on the regularisation of the stands which they claimed had been done by the affected individuals.

This was after a leaked memorandum dated January 12, 2021 announced that there were plans to demolish over 11 000 illegal structures in the dormitory town, subject to a court order.

Chitungwiza Municipality has over the years threatened to demolish thousands of houses built on spaces reserved for clinics, churches, schools, cemeteries, recreational activities, roads and under high-voltage electricity pylons.

Chitrest, through its lawyers Tinashe Chinopfukutwa and Idirashe Chikomba yesterday wrote to council demanding a list of the stand numbers to be demolished instead of the demolitions being executed as a random exercise.

The lawyers noted that council's director of works acknowledged the need for council to obtain valid court orders authorising the demolitions.

However, last year the council demolished houses without obtaining a court order.

"In terms of section 74 of the Constitution, Chitungwiza Municipality is enjoined to obtain court orders authorising the demolition of all the houses specified in the Chitungwiza demolition report of 12 January 2020.

"We note that the report which specifies areas to be demolished does not identify the individual stand numbers and properties targeted for demolitions. The demolition report merely makes globular identification of sites to be demolished without identifying the individual stand numbers or properties," read the letter from Chitrest.

"Our clients also advise us that several residents, whose houses are located in the various sites targeted for demolitions, were invited by the Chitungwiza Municipality to pay regularisation penalties and paid for the purchase of the properties."

The lawyers argued that the residents duly paid the regularisation penalties and the purchase prices in terms of the offer extended to them by council.

"Should council proceed to demolish the houses in terms of a report of 12 January 2021, then residents, who paid regularisation penalties, risk their houses being unlawfully demolished as the identification of sites targeted for demolitions does not specify which individual property is being targeted for demolition," they said.

The lawyers added: "In any event, council cannot reprobate and approbate by requesting and receiving regularisation penalties and stand purchase price in one breadth and in another breadth move in to demolish the same properties in respect of which regularisation penalties were paid."

The lawyers said should the demolition report not be revised, they would institute legal action.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC led BCC criticised for buying wrong equipment

1 min ago | 0 Views

Ex-Zipra cadre threatened with eviction from Castle Arms

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe invites tenders for oxygen supply as COVID-19 cases surge

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Landela buying spree raises stink

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Failed Zimbabwe govt economic policy met with excuses

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Man in court for defrauding Zinara of US$21,000

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe prisons a death trap, says EU

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Prospect Resources not concerned about Zimbabwe sovereign risk

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 recovery rate drops drastically

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Town clerk tests Covid positive

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Student languishes in jail after calling for revolution against Mnangagwa

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF's 5 million votes achievable, claims Shakespeare Maya

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Mother denies baby's death in Sikhala case

10 mins ago | 13 Views

SA MPs call for one-stop border concept at Beitbridge

11 mins ago | 8 Views

47 die of Covid-19 in 24 hours in Zimbabwe

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe to get over 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

12 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe in key post-Brexit UK investment indaba

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Drop charges against Chin'ono, Mahere and Sikhala, demands Amnesty International

13 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe to demolish illegal upmarket homes, lodges in Victoria Falls

14 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe: 'The Second Republic'; Land history; Ownership and Productivity in the Post Mugabe era

10 hrs ago | 653 Views

Zimbabwe implements crucial telecom oversight technology

10 hrs ago | 601 Views

5 test positive at Marondera roadblock

10 hrs ago | 1877 Views

MDC Alliance activists' arrests 'ploy for sanctions renewal'?

10 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Please help find his relatives and parents

11 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Cannabis growers jailed 8 years

14 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Zimbabwean woman jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives

14 hrs ago | 866 Views

Zimbabwe remains in extreme poverty range

15 hrs ago | 687 Views

Malema urges Zimbabweans to find 'creative' ways to enter SA

15 hrs ago | 4006 Views

Chin'ono says 'Courts must not be used as 'an instrument of political persecution'

15 hrs ago | 895 Views

US$500K cash recovered in US$2.5 million heist

17 hrs ago | 3012 Views

Judgment: Zimbabwean farmers Luke Tembani and 24 others v the President of the Republic of South Africa and others

17 hrs ago | 1873 Views

The best sports in the World

18 hrs ago | 269 Views

Rains improve availability of food in the Covid-19 era

18 hrs ago | 426 Views

Cars used as a measure of wealth

18 hrs ago | 939 Views

'GBV awareness campaigns during lockdown period crucial'

18 hrs ago | 399 Views

How to buy a New Car - Guide

18 hrs ago | 384 Views

All hope is not lost

18 hrs ago | 515 Views

SA army helicopters start Beitbridge border patrols, 108 arrested

20 hrs ago | 2173 Views

Hydro-politics depriving Bulawayo and Matebeleland of water

20 hrs ago | 588 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs judiciary reforms to be open for business

20 hrs ago | 516 Views

Time to make Matabeleland Zambezi water project a reality

20 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe's agriculture seen recovering despite challenges

20 hrs ago | 318 Views

4 escape death as plane crash lands in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1971 Views

'South Africa is going to get a third wave of coronavirus, even a fourth'

20 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Chin'ono denied bail

20 hrs ago | 723 Views

Zimbabwe's corona deaths, infections keep soaring

20 hrs ago | 731 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor on the arrest of Mahere, Chin'ono and Sikhala

21 hrs ago | 2374 Views

Will Potraz or govt check compliance of WhatsApp Ts&Cs with AIPPA?

22 hrs ago | 651 Views

Western diplomats in Zimbabwe question Sikhala, Mahere, Chin'ono arrests

23 hrs ago | 2357 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days