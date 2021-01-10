Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Sikhala says he has been arrested 65 times without conviction

by Staff reporter
44 secs ago | Views
INCARCERATED MDC Alliance vice-chairperson and Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala yesterday told the court that he had been arrested more than 65 times since 2000 and had not been convicted.

Sikhala said this during his bail application submissions yesterday before Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna.

He also submitted that each time he was granted bail, he religiously attended hearings and never violated bail conditions.

Sikhala is facing a charge of communicating falsehoods after he allegedly posted through his social media page "Job Wiwa Sikhala" that a police officer killed a nine month-old child.

He, however, disowned the Facebook account, stating that he does not even own one.

Leading evidence from the investigating officer Davison Ngezi, prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti told the court that Sikhala was likely to abscond since he was facing a serious offence which attracted a penalty of up to 20 years.

"We have overwhelming evidence against the accused, which includes downloaded posts from his Facebook account and a detailed statement from the mother of the alleged dead child. We also have a medical affidavit of the alleged dead child," Ngezi said.

Representing Sikhala, lawyer Harrison Nkomo said the State's submission on bail opposition was not convincing since Sikhala had already disowned the Facebook account.

But Ngezi said technical experts within the police force were yet to avail results on whether the Facebook account belonged to Sikhala or not.

Sikhala submitted that the police arrested him to investigate.

Ngezi insisted Sikhala had communicated falsehoods because the child in question is not even nine months old, but is actually three weeks old.

Meanwhile, journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, who is facing a similar charge, was yesterday denied bail at the Harare Magistrates Court on the basis that he was likely to commit other offences. He was remanded to February 18, 2020.

In passing his ruling, magistrate Lazini Ncube said there was overwhelming evidence against Chin'ono since the child he said was dead is alive.

As has become the norm, Chin'ono's appearance at court yesterday was characterised with drama as prison officers sought to bar journalists from covering proceedings. One prison officer even threatened to shoot a journalist before confiscating his mobile phone, which he, however, later gave back.

"Shameless. How can you threaten a journalist with a gun? I have never seen a prison officer threatening a journalist," Chin'ono shouted as he was being driven away.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chitungwiza faces hurdles in illegal structures demolition

2 mins ago | 2 Views

MDC led BCC criticised for buying wrong equipment

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Ex-Zipra cadre threatened with eviction from Castle Arms

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe invites tenders for oxygen supply as COVID-19 cases surge

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Landela buying spree raises stink

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Failed Zimbabwe govt economic policy met with excuses

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Man in court for defrauding Zinara of US$21,000

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe prisons a death trap, says EU

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Prospect Resources not concerned about Zimbabwe sovereign risk

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 recovery rate drops drastically

11 mins ago | 11 Views

Town clerk tests Covid positive

11 mins ago | 12 Views

Student languishes in jail after calling for revolution against Mnangagwa

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Zanu-PF's 5 million votes achievable, claims Shakespeare Maya

12 mins ago | 9 Views

Mother denies baby's death in Sikhala case

12 mins ago | 16 Views

SA MPs call for one-stop border concept at Beitbridge

12 mins ago | 12 Views

47 die of Covid-19 in 24 hours in Zimbabwe

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe to get over 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

14 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe in key post-Brexit UK investment indaba

14 mins ago | 11 Views

Drop charges against Chin'ono, Mahere and Sikhala, demands Amnesty International

15 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe to demolish illegal upmarket homes, lodges in Victoria Falls

16 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe: 'The Second Republic'; Land history; Ownership and Productivity in the Post Mugabe era

10 hrs ago | 661 Views

Zimbabwe implements crucial telecom oversight technology

10 hrs ago | 602 Views

5 test positive at Marondera roadblock

10 hrs ago | 1885 Views

MDC Alliance activists' arrests 'ploy for sanctions renewal'?

10 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Please help find his relatives and parents

11 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Cannabis growers jailed 8 years

14 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Zimbabwean woman jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives

14 hrs ago | 870 Views

Zimbabwe remains in extreme poverty range

15 hrs ago | 691 Views

Malema urges Zimbabweans to find 'creative' ways to enter SA

15 hrs ago | 4012 Views

Chin'ono says 'Courts must not be used as 'an instrument of political persecution'

15 hrs ago | 895 Views

US$500K cash recovered in US$2.5 million heist

17 hrs ago | 3016 Views

Judgment: Zimbabwean farmers Luke Tembani and 24 others v the President of the Republic of South Africa and others

17 hrs ago | 1875 Views

The best sports in the World

18 hrs ago | 269 Views

Rains improve availability of food in the Covid-19 era

18 hrs ago | 427 Views

Cars used as a measure of wealth

18 hrs ago | 939 Views

'GBV awareness campaigns during lockdown period crucial'

18 hrs ago | 399 Views

How to buy a New Car - Guide

18 hrs ago | 386 Views

All hope is not lost

18 hrs ago | 515 Views

SA army helicopters start Beitbridge border patrols, 108 arrested

20 hrs ago | 2175 Views

Hydro-politics depriving Bulawayo and Matebeleland of water

20 hrs ago | 589 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs judiciary reforms to be open for business

20 hrs ago | 516 Views

Time to make Matabeleland Zambezi water project a reality

20 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zimbabwe's agriculture seen recovering despite challenges

20 hrs ago | 318 Views

4 escape death as plane crash lands in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1972 Views

'South Africa is going to get a third wave of coronavirus, even a fourth'

20 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Chin'ono denied bail

20 hrs ago | 723 Views

Zimbabwe's corona deaths, infections keep soaring

21 hrs ago | 731 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor on the arrest of Mahere, Chin'ono and Sikhala

21 hrs ago | 2378 Views

Will Potraz or govt check compliance of WhatsApp Ts&Cs with AIPPA?

22 hrs ago | 655 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days