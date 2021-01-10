Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

One COVID-19 death per hour

by Staff reporter
26 secs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE's COVID-19 dilemma is likely to escalate if serious precautions to prevent its further spread are not taken, with official statistics yesterday revealing that one person is dying every hour in the country due to the respiratory disease, health experts have said.

Currently, the daily infection rate has reached the 1 000 mark, as the second wave of COVID-19 ravages the country.

Statistics by the Health and Child Care ministry on Wednesday showed that on the day, the country recorded 38 new deaths and 1 017 new infections.

This took the death tally to 589 and total infections to 24 256.

The recovery rate has plummeted to 56,3% from around 94% early November 2020, and the positivity rate is 29%, and 10 000 active cases.

As the virus spreads, reports yesterday by the Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Association (MDPPZA) warned that hospitals were running out of oxygen due to an increased demand.

"With this wave, demand for oxygen is on the rise since most of the COVID-19 patients are suffering from shortness of breath. We are losing many patients due to shortages of oxygen," MDPPZA president Johannes Marisa told NewsDay yesterday.

Another health expert and Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive officer, Solwayo Ngwenya, said the figures by the Health ministry were "controlled", adding that more people than those recorded could actually be dying from the coronavirus.

"The Zimbabwean figures are controlled, and so we are only commenting on a figure that has been published. There are many people who are dying of COVID-19 and some of them are said to be negative because we are using a narrow diagnostic criteria, whereby you are only recorded if you are PCR [polymerase chain reaction] positive or RTA positive," Ngwenya said.

"There are people with clear signs and symptoms and also radiological x-rays that show they are positive, but they are not recorded. From the official figures published yesterday ( Thursday) of 38 deaths in 24 hours, that actually shows you that at least one person is dying every hour," he said.

Ngwenya said partying and the opening up of borders without strict measures during the festive season could have worsened the COVID-19 situation

"We are yet to see the worst to come from this virus. Disaster is looming. People must keep safe or else we are going to see a lot of tears, burials, families losing breadwinners, businesses closed, and other terrible things ahead," he said.

"People must follow the advice of social distancing and masking up, as well as avoiding crowded places and organising illegal parties."

The sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 infections came as government disclosed plans to craft a vaccination policy to deal with the pandemic.

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) said that in order for the COVID-19 vaccination policy to work effectively, the government and other relevant stakeholders should provide it for free, especially to the most vulnerable groups.

ZADHR executive director Calvin Fambirai said government needed to be orderly in rolling out its vaccine.

"ZADHR implores the government to urgently outline its vaccine roll out and distribution plan. We further call upon the Ministry of Health to guarantee that it will make efforts to ensure the availability of a safe, effective and free vaccine to most Zimbabweans and the tenets of equity will be applied to prioritise high risk and vulnerable groups," Fambirai said in a statement.

"To prepare for the vaccine, there is a need to revamp the health system infrastructure such as cold chain facilities in hospitals and clinics, training of health workers and putting in place necessary logistical support needed for an enormous vaccination campaign targeting millions of Zimbabweans."

As ZADHR emphasised on the need for adequate health infrastructure in order to deal with the pandemic, some of the country's top health institutions closed some of their facilities.

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals yesterday said it had suspended chemotherapy sessions for cancer patients because COVID-19 infection among its staff had spiralled out of control.

"We would like to advise our patients on chemotherapy and the general public that our radiotherapy centre is not being spared by the effects of COVID-19," the hospital said in a statement.

"We are having some staff members and patients being affected and this is posing serious risks to the department."

The hospital said its specialists had warned that it would be dangerous to administer chemotherapy to COVID19-infected patients, or placing a patient on chemotherapy machines, only for them to get infected by the coronavirus.

Chitungwiza Municipality-owned St Marys Clinic also closed its operations due to a surge in infections.

In a statement, the Chitungwiza town clerk Tonderai Kasu said the clinic would be temporarily closed following a surge in COVID-19 cases which has left the institution severely understaffed.

Kasu said the clinic would, however, remain open for emergency cases only, while non-emergency cases would be referred to Zengeza Clinic.

"Over the last one week, seven Chitungwiza City health department frontline health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and one of our frontline health workers has died after previously having tested positive for COVID-19.

"We also now have a total of 21 of our frontline health workers that are currently in self-isolation because they are contacts of the positive cases. As a result of the current severe staff shortages, and with immediate effect, Chitungwiza Municipality will be temporarily closing one of its municipal clinics, St Mary's Clinic," Kasu said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Brace for more demolitions in Harare'

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Sikhala says he has been arrested 65 times without conviction

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Chitungwiza faces hurdles in illegal structures demolition

4 mins ago | 4 Views

MDC led BCC criticised for buying wrong equipment

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Ex-Zipra cadre threatened with eviction from Castle Arms

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe invites tenders for oxygen supply as COVID-19 cases surge

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Landela buying spree raises stink

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Failed Zimbabwe govt economic policy met with excuses

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Man in court for defrauding Zinara of US$21,000

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe prisons a death trap, says EU

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Prospect Resources not concerned about Zimbabwe sovereign risk

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 recovery rate drops drastically

12 mins ago | 12 Views

Town clerk tests Covid positive

13 mins ago | 14 Views

Student languishes in jail after calling for revolution against Mnangagwa

13 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF's 5 million votes achievable, claims Shakespeare Maya

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Mother denies baby's death in Sikhala case

14 mins ago | 18 Views

SA MPs call for one-stop border concept at Beitbridge

14 mins ago | 12 Views

47 die of Covid-19 in 24 hours in Zimbabwe

15 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe to get over 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

15 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe in key post-Brexit UK investment indaba

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Drop charges against Chin'ono, Mahere and Sikhala, demands Amnesty International

17 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe to demolish illegal upmarket homes, lodges in Victoria Falls

18 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe: 'The Second Republic'; Land history; Ownership and Productivity in the Post Mugabe era

10 hrs ago | 663 Views

Zimbabwe implements crucial telecom oversight technology

10 hrs ago | 604 Views

5 test positive at Marondera roadblock

11 hrs ago | 1899 Views

MDC Alliance activists' arrests 'ploy for sanctions renewal'?

11 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Please help find his relatives and parents

11 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Cannabis growers jailed 8 years

14 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Zimbabwean woman jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives

14 hrs ago | 872 Views

Zimbabwe remains in extreme poverty range

15 hrs ago | 693 Views

Malema urges Zimbabweans to find 'creative' ways to enter SA

15 hrs ago | 4015 Views

Chin'ono says 'Courts must not be used as 'an instrument of political persecution'

15 hrs ago | 897 Views

US$500K cash recovered in US$2.5 million heist

17 hrs ago | 3023 Views

Judgment: Zimbabwean farmers Luke Tembani and 24 others v the President of the Republic of South Africa and others

17 hrs ago | 1877 Views

The best sports in the World

18 hrs ago | 270 Views

Rains improve availability of food in the Covid-19 era

18 hrs ago | 429 Views

Cars used as a measure of wealth

18 hrs ago | 940 Views

'GBV awareness campaigns during lockdown period crucial'

18 hrs ago | 399 Views

How to buy a New Car - Guide

18 hrs ago | 387 Views

All hope is not lost

18 hrs ago | 516 Views

SA army helicopters start Beitbridge border patrols, 108 arrested

20 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Hydro-politics depriving Bulawayo and Matebeleland of water

20 hrs ago | 589 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs judiciary reforms to be open for business

20 hrs ago | 517 Views

Time to make Matabeleland Zambezi water project a reality

20 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zimbabwe's agriculture seen recovering despite challenges

20 hrs ago | 319 Views

4 escape death as plane crash lands in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1974 Views

'South Africa is going to get a third wave of coronavirus, even a fourth'

20 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Chin'ono denied bail

20 hrs ago | 723 Views

Zimbabwe's corona deaths, infections keep soaring

21 hrs ago | 731 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days