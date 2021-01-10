Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa supporters harass 'Mwonzora MP'

by Staff reporter
35 secs ago | Views
THERE was tension between members of the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa and those of the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T during the burial of a Makoni Central villager on Wednesday.

This was after Makoni Central MP David Tekeshe, who is now aligned to the Mwonzora faction, was disrupted by MDC Alliance members while attempting to make a speech during the burial of the wife of a former MDC Alliance member Energy Madondo in ward 3.

As Tekeshe was about to speak, he was interjected by MDC Alliance member Teddy Chitsere, who started singing labelling him a sell out for ditching the MDC Alliance for Mwonzora's MDC-T.

Tekeshe yesterday confirmed the incident to NewsDay.

"I can confirm that as I was about to give my speech at a funeral, Chitsere and some members from the MDC Alliance disrupted me by singing derogatory songs about me," he said

"To my surprise, some people in attendance did not like it, including the husband of the now-deceased."

Ward 8 councillor Munyaradzi Chigwede also confirmed the skirmishes.

"I gave my speech as the councillor of the ward, but when Tekeshe was about to give his speech, Chitsere and crew started denouncing him," Chigwede said.

Madondo's mobile phone was not reachable for comment yesterday.

However sources revealed that Madondo is a former MDC Alliance member who later joined the Lovemore Madhuku-led National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) after he was snubbed by the party ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections.

He reportedly campaigned to become a councillor for the NCA party during the 2018 elections.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days