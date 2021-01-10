Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

EMA urged to get tough on BCC

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Environment Management Agency (EMA) in Bulawayo has been petitioned by a human rights organisation, Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights (MIHR) to release its charges against the Bulawayo City Council for failing to repair burst sewerage pipes and collect refuse.

The petition, dated January 14, addressed to EMA Bulawayo manager, Sithembisiwe Ndlovu came in after council blames fuel shortages to its failure to collect refuse.

"As MIHR, a stakeholder in human rights issues in the country, we request EMA to make available to the public, the actual practical measures it has taken to hold BCC accountable and ultimately protect Bulawayo residents from environmental rights violations due to poor sewage and refuse management currently happening in the city," MIHR co-ordinator, Khumbulani Maphosa wrote.

"Our request for this information was grounded on the realisation that there was increased raw sewage spillage and illegal litter dumping which is attributable to poor environmental management by the BCC. BCC councillors have also acknowledged that."

Maphosa said ward 4 councillor Silas Chigora also testified that the local authority has been inconsistent in collecting refuse sometimes going for two months without doing so, thus contributing to illegal litter dumping.

"The presence of unattended overflowing sewage and uncollected litter all over the city is a violation of fundamental human rights and freedoms, especially environmental rights as enshrined in section 73 of the Constitution read together with section 51 (right to human dignity)," Maphosa said.

"BCC is legally mandated and obliged to ensure proper management of sewerage and the timely collection of litter. The local authority also has the mandate to enforce by-laws for the avoidance of pollution through indiscriminate littering.

"EMA has among its functions the duty to assist and participate in any matter pertaining to the management of the environment, to regulate and monitor the collection, disposal, treatment and recycling of waste, and to regulate and monitor the discharge or emission of any pollutant or hazardous substance into the environment (section 10(1)(b)(i) of the Environmental Management Act [Chapter 20:27)."

The human rights group believes that it has a responsibility to request and subsequently be given this information as section 4(1)(b) of the EMA Act accords them the "right to access to environmental information...."

"Section 62(1) of the Constitution accords us ‘the right to access any information held by the State or by any institution or agency of government at every level, in as far as the information is required in the interest of public accountability'," he said.

"Therefore, we ask for this information. Since the problem of indiscriminate overflow of raw sewage and litter dumping has been worsening over the past 8 months. We request this information to be provided to the public between now and January 22. This is also because of the emergency nature of the issue as it is of public interest, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic period."

Ndlovu yesterday confirmed receiving the letter before promising to respond to it soon, adding that EMA was seized with the environmental issues affecting the city, with several court cases against council over the raw effluent and water pollution in the city.

"We received their (MIHR) letter yesterday (Thursday) and we are going to respond to them. The council has been in the courts on several cases of raw effluent and water pollution," Ndlovu said.

BCC town clerk Christopher Dube this week blamed fuel problems for the non-collection of refuse.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga warns pen-mercenaries

1 hr ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa ally died of COVID-19

1 hr ago | 315 Views

Harare town clerk Chisango back in court on fresh charges

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Lower Gweru irrigation farmers urged to diversify crops

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa regime should stop weaponising law

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Lobby group decries abuse of criminal justice system

1 hr ago | 70 Views

45 police officers challenge detention

1 hr ago | 285 Views

Zinara eyes switch to electronic tolling

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Bulawayo needs its own online TV

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Ex-immigration official blacklisted

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Patriotic Zimbabweans in Diaspora party is born

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Council to ease water shedding

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Government to repossess underutilised irrigation schemes

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Met Dept warns of '7-day destructive rains'

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Weekend in jail for Mahere

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Gold dealer buys bag of sand for US$70,000

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

ZPCS warns journalists against blocking prisons vehicles

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Museveni takes commanding lead in polls

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Beitbridge killer cops remanded in custody

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

US$2,7m heist suspect killed in shoot-out, three still on the run

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chiwenga says Covid-19 jab will be voluntary for Zimbabweans

12 hrs ago | 1931 Views

Twitter prepares to hand over Trump's presidential accounts to Biden's team

12 hrs ago | 818 Views

23 die in Norway after receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, says officials

12 hrs ago | 3335 Views

Covid-19 claims ZANU-PF Mash Central youth chair

12 hrs ago | 3169 Views

30 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19 bringing total to 666

12 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Brian Molefe fingers Cyril Ramaphosa for Eskom's problems

13 hrs ago | 869 Views

Chamisa lawyer's father dies

13 hrs ago | 3164 Views

Chiwenga warns social media users

13 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Married serial bed-hopping businessman exposed

14 hrs ago | 2808 Views

Man calls out 'wrong name' during sex with wife

14 hrs ago | 3521 Views

Policewoman beaten by drunk hubby in front of visitors

14 hrs ago | 1169 Views

17-year-old drowns self after being dumped by girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 705 Views

Sex-starved husband bashes wife

14 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Man drinks beer to death

14 hrs ago | 652 Views

Job Sikhala denied bail

22 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Prince Dube back in full training

22 hrs ago | 629 Views

Bulawayo philanthropist found dead with hands and feet bound with rope

22 hrs ago | 5531 Views

Mnangagwa ally dies

22 hrs ago | 7445 Views

Chamisa's MDC confirmed its violent streak

23 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Mafume granted bail by the High Court

23 hrs ago | 1227 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days