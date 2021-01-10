Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Lobby group decries abuse of criminal justice system

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum (The Forum) has expressed concern over what they called an apparent trend of manipulation of the criminal justice system to punish dissent through prolonged and undue pre-trial incarceration.

The rights group also bemoaned the selective targeting of political opposition leaders and human rights defenders.

This came after journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala, and MDC Alliance party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere were arrested last week and charged for allegedly communicating falsehoods.

They are being charged under section 31(a)(iii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

In a statement yesterday, the Forum said political opposition leaders and human rights defenders are being arrested on frivolous charges as the State has weaponised the criminal justice system to intimidate and threaten perceived voices of dissent.

"The collective incidents of arrests related to political opponents, human rights defenders and other opposition figures on frivolous and vexatious charges are not isolated to these latest arrests," read part of the statement.

"In November 2020, police officers arrested Jacob Mafume on charges of criminal abuse of office, in addition to subsequent charges of allegedly interfering with a key witness."

Many activists have been arrested for speaking against the government, in September 2020, Takudzwa Ngadziore was arrested on charges of participating in a public gathering with intent to promote public violence, Youngerson Matete, Prince Gora and Allan Moyo were arrested on similar charges.

"In all these cases, the wrath and retribution of the government is clearly evidenced by the adoption of pre-trial incarceration procedures as a punitive measure.

"A case in point is that of student activist, Allan Moyo, who has been remanded in prison for the past thirty-seven days without a trial."

"It appears that the government has become fixated with punishing dissenting voices in the country through prolonged pre-trial incarcerations," the lobby group said.

The Forum said these arrests are seemingly meant to intimidate opposition figures from speaking out and calling for the government to be accountable to its people while government continues to default on its obligations in terms of the Constitution and in terms of international law.

"In terms of sections 58, 59, 60 and 61 the Constitution of Zimbabwe, citizens are entitled and well within their rights to speak out and complain when their freedoms have been infringed upon," the Forum added.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga warns pen-mercenaries

1 hr ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa ally died of COVID-19

1 hr ago | 315 Views

Harare town clerk Chisango back in court on fresh charges

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Lower Gweru irrigation farmers urged to diversify crops

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa regime should stop weaponising law

1 hr ago | 138 Views

EMA urged to get tough on BCC

1 hr ago | 84 Views

45 police officers challenge detention

1 hr ago | 285 Views

Zinara eyes switch to electronic tolling

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Bulawayo needs its own online TV

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Ex-immigration official blacklisted

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Patriotic Zimbabweans in Diaspora party is born

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Council to ease water shedding

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Government to repossess underutilised irrigation schemes

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Met Dept warns of '7-day destructive rains'

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Weekend in jail for Mahere

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Gold dealer buys bag of sand for US$70,000

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

ZPCS warns journalists against blocking prisons vehicles

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Museveni takes commanding lead in polls

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Beitbridge killer cops remanded in custody

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

US$2,7m heist suspect killed in shoot-out, three still on the run

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chiwenga says Covid-19 jab will be voluntary for Zimbabweans

12 hrs ago | 1931 Views

Twitter prepares to hand over Trump's presidential accounts to Biden's team

12 hrs ago | 818 Views

23 die in Norway after receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, says officials

12 hrs ago | 3335 Views

Covid-19 claims ZANU-PF Mash Central youth chair

12 hrs ago | 3169 Views

30 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19 bringing total to 666

12 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Brian Molefe fingers Cyril Ramaphosa for Eskom's problems

13 hrs ago | 869 Views

Chamisa lawyer's father dies

13 hrs ago | 3164 Views

Chiwenga warns social media users

13 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Married serial bed-hopping businessman exposed

14 hrs ago | 2808 Views

Man calls out 'wrong name' during sex with wife

14 hrs ago | 3521 Views

Policewoman beaten by drunk hubby in front of visitors

14 hrs ago | 1169 Views

17-year-old drowns self after being dumped by girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 705 Views

Sex-starved husband bashes wife

14 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Man drinks beer to death

14 hrs ago | 652 Views

Job Sikhala denied bail

22 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Prince Dube back in full training

22 hrs ago | 629 Views

Bulawayo philanthropist found dead with hands and feet bound with rope

22 hrs ago | 5531 Views

Mnangagwa ally dies

22 hrs ago | 7445 Views

Chamisa's MDC confirmed its violent streak

23 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Mafume granted bail by the High Court

23 hrs ago | 1227 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days