Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa regime should stop weaponising law

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THAT the arrest of journalist Hopewell Chin'ono among others may complicate matters for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's new dispensation's international re-engagement is not in doubt anymore.

Not after law-fare as Dunlap defines it as "the use of law as a weapon" to silence critics.

While it is for the courts to judge whether there's a crime in the first place, it is clear for all and sundry that the regime could be using the law to persecute or frustrate political opponents to the detriment of Zimbabwe's internationally image.

The fact that Chin'ono, MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala and MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere are being dragged to court on a matter that could have required "a correction" by the police speaks to abuse of power/systems by the government.

The trio was arrested last week and charged for allegedly communicating falsehoods. They are being charged under section 31(a)(iii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

The ZBC's botched attempt to galvanise a strong case against the trio by interviewing the supposed woman said to have lost her baby could turn out badly for the national broadcaster and the regime.

It is now public knowledge that the police investigating officer named Shyleen Marara as the correct woman, yet ZBC paraded one Rebecca Musariri. Should we not get worried when such things happen?

Alpha Media Holdings chairman Trevor Ncube and the diplomatic community, among others, have raised a red flag over the arrests.

With the poor state of the country's prisons, which are described as death traps at a time COVID-19 infections have soared, is it worth the while to incarcerate this trio?

It boggles the mind how the three have been charged under a law that was struck down by the Constitutional Court in 2014 itself a violation of their rights to free speech.

We call on Mnangagwa to rein in "extremists" in his regime to stop persecuting citizens simply for exercising their constitutional rights to freedom of expression and Press freedom.

It is our hope that instead of government unnecessarily turning against its citizens, it should focus on rebuilding the country's image to win plaudits for following the country's Constitution given their re-engagements efforts.

If the arrests are expected to break the opposition's spirits, clearly this could embolden their followers and continue to cause sleepless nights for the government.

In fact, the opposition should not sheepishly follow government, they must challenge the Executive and even suggest a way forward on key issues affecting the nation. Zimbabwe should not have an opposition in name but which should show leadership and take a position on key matters of national interest.

We believe the arrests and ill-treatment of prisoners in the country's jails speak of human rights abuse.

If international re-engagement is to yield results and pave way for Zimbabwe into the community of nations, Mnangagwa must avoid retribution and abide by the national governance charter.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga warns pen-mercenaries

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa ally died of COVID-19

1 hr ago | 293 Views

Harare town clerk Chisango back in court on fresh charges

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Lower Gweru irrigation farmers urged to diversify crops

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Lobby group decries abuse of criminal justice system

1 hr ago | 64 Views

EMA urged to get tough on BCC

1 hr ago | 78 Views

45 police officers challenge detention

1 hr ago | 264 Views

Zinara eyes switch to electronic tolling

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Bulawayo needs its own online TV

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Ex-immigration official blacklisted

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Patriotic Zimbabweans in Diaspora party is born

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Council to ease water shedding

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Government to repossess underutilised irrigation schemes

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Met Dept warns of '7-day destructive rains'

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Weekend in jail for Mahere

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Gold dealer buys bag of sand for US$70,000

1 hr ago | 149 Views

ZPCS warns journalists against blocking prisons vehicles

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Museveni takes commanding lead in polls

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Beitbridge killer cops remanded in custody

1 hr ago | 48 Views

US$2,7m heist suspect killed in shoot-out, three still on the run

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Chiwenga says Covid-19 jab will be voluntary for Zimbabweans

12 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Twitter prepares to hand over Trump's presidential accounts to Biden's team

12 hrs ago | 818 Views

23 die in Norway after receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, says officials

12 hrs ago | 3323 Views

Covid-19 claims ZANU-PF Mash Central youth chair

12 hrs ago | 3163 Views

30 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19 bringing total to 666

12 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Brian Molefe fingers Cyril Ramaphosa for Eskom's problems

13 hrs ago | 869 Views

Chamisa lawyer's father dies

13 hrs ago | 3151 Views

Chiwenga warns social media users

13 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Married serial bed-hopping businessman exposed

14 hrs ago | 2797 Views

Man calls out 'wrong name' during sex with wife

14 hrs ago | 3510 Views

Policewoman beaten by drunk hubby in front of visitors

14 hrs ago | 1168 Views

17-year-old drowns self after being dumped by girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 705 Views

Sex-starved husband bashes wife

14 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Man drinks beer to death

14 hrs ago | 651 Views

Job Sikhala denied bail

21 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Prince Dube back in full training

22 hrs ago | 628 Views

Bulawayo philanthropist found dead with hands and feet bound with rope

22 hrs ago | 5530 Views

Mnangagwa ally dies

22 hrs ago | 7436 Views

Chamisa's MDC confirmed its violent streak

22 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Mafume granted bail by the High Court

23 hrs ago | 1226 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days