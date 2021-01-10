Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Lower Gweru irrigation farmers urged to diversify crops

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) chief executive Rockie Mutenha has urged farmers at Insukamini irrigation scheme in Lower Gweru to embark on crop diversification in order to benefit more from the project.

Speaking this week during the tour of the irrigation scheme, Mutenha said GMB was ready to assist the farmers access inputs as well as setting up a collection point in the event farmers increased their yields.

"I have noticed that you mainly grow maize and beans at this scheme," Mutenha said.

"You need to expand your crop range here. As GMB, we buy a wide of range of crops and you, therefore, need to include wheat, round nuts, cow peas, soya beans and sunflowers in your project."

Mutenha added: "If your harvest is big here, we can establish a collection point so that you don't face transport challenges. As farmers, you can also get presidential and command agriculture inputs through GMB."

Speaking at the same occasion an Agricultural Rural Development Authority (ARDA) representative, Washington Katiyo also advised the farmers to work with ARDA for the development of the irrigation scheme, including value addition of their produce.

Insukamini irrigation scheme is one of the biggest agriculture projects in Lower Gweru directly benefitting more than 120 households.

The irrigation scheme was established in 1988 and has seen many families surviving on the project.

Lower Gweru like most areas in the Midlands province is prone to drought and irrigation farming has been a major source of sustaining livelihoods in the community.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga warns pen-mercenaries

1 hr ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa ally died of COVID-19

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Harare town clerk Chisango back in court on fresh charges

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa regime should stop weaponising law

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Lobby group decries abuse of criminal justice system

1 hr ago | 70 Views

EMA urged to get tough on BCC

1 hr ago | 84 Views

45 police officers challenge detention

1 hr ago | 284 Views

Zinara eyes switch to electronic tolling

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Bulawayo needs its own online TV

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Ex-immigration official blacklisted

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Patriotic Zimbabweans in Diaspora party is born

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Council to ease water shedding

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Government to repossess underutilised irrigation schemes

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Met Dept warns of '7-day destructive rains'

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Weekend in jail for Mahere

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Gold dealer buys bag of sand for US$70,000

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

ZPCS warns journalists against blocking prisons vehicles

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Museveni takes commanding lead in polls

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Beitbridge killer cops remanded in custody

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

US$2,7m heist suspect killed in shoot-out, three still on the run

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chiwenga says Covid-19 jab will be voluntary for Zimbabweans

12 hrs ago | 1929 Views

Twitter prepares to hand over Trump's presidential accounts to Biden's team

12 hrs ago | 818 Views

23 die in Norway after receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, says officials

12 hrs ago | 3334 Views

Covid-19 claims ZANU-PF Mash Central youth chair

12 hrs ago | 3169 Views

30 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19 bringing total to 666

12 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Brian Molefe fingers Cyril Ramaphosa for Eskom's problems

13 hrs ago | 869 Views

Chamisa lawyer's father dies

13 hrs ago | 3164 Views

Chiwenga warns social media users

13 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Married serial bed-hopping businessman exposed

14 hrs ago | 2807 Views

Man calls out 'wrong name' during sex with wife

14 hrs ago | 3519 Views

Policewoman beaten by drunk hubby in front of visitors

14 hrs ago | 1169 Views

17-year-old drowns self after being dumped by girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 705 Views

Sex-starved husband bashes wife

14 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Man drinks beer to death

14 hrs ago | 652 Views

Job Sikhala denied bail

22 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Prince Dube back in full training

22 hrs ago | 629 Views

Bulawayo philanthropist found dead with hands and feet bound with rope

22 hrs ago | 5531 Views

Mnangagwa ally dies

22 hrs ago | 7444 Views

Chamisa's MDC confirmed its violent streak

23 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Mafume granted bail by the High Court

23 hrs ago | 1227 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days