Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

200 die in seven-day Covid-19 bloodbath

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE last week experienced its worst week with spiking Covid-19 infections and 200 deaths as the country continues to suffer the consequences of the second wave of the global pandemic.

With health officials saying scientists are still to ascertain whether the new infections are a result of the new strain of the virus or not, figures in the country continue to balloon with the recovery rate tumbling to below 60 percent.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care the country last week recorded 6 382 new infections and 200 deaths by yesterday. Harare had the highest figure of new infections with 2 768 cases while Bulawayo had 332 new cases. In terms of deaths Harare recorded 52 and Bulawayo 30. The country has now recorded 26 881 cases, 15 872 recoveries and 683 deaths since March last year.

In terms of active cases, Harare continues to have the highest number with 4 560 cases, followed by Manicaland Province which has 1 259 cases and Mashonaland East which has 1 091 cases, Bulawayo has the fourth highest number of active cases with 664 infections while Mashonaland West has the least number with 399 active cases. The national recovery rate for the week averaged 59 percent.

Giving her weekly Covid-19 update the Chief Co-ordinator of the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Agnes Mahomva noted that the recent surge in new infections was now causing a strain on provincial teams hence they could be falling short in recording all the recovered cases.

She said they had noted the public concern over the reported low recovery rate. At the peak of the first wave, in July 2020, the recovery rates were reported as above 90 percent on average.

"The recent surge in cases has put a big strain on provincial teams in tracking cases in order to appropriately and timely classify the cases' clinical status and due to these large numbers provinces have tended to prioritise tracking of moderate and severely ill Covid-19 cases as these need urgent medical attention.

"The delayed tracking of positive cases that are generally well with no signs and symptoms but isolating and recovering from home has resulted in some recovered cases being included in the national recovery statistics a bit late and hence giving the impression that the national recovery rate is low," said Dr Mahomva.

She said there was a need for the public to change their attitude towards the lockdown noting that if people continued to ignore Covid-19 set prevention protocols and the lockdown regulations new infections would certainly continue to surge.

"We need to take the current lockdown as seriously as we took the first one. Unfortunately, it appears most people are not taking this lockdown seriously. A survey conducted by a team of global scientists in August 2020 confirmed that Zimbabwe's success in managing the first wave was mainly due to the stringent lockdown measures," said Dr Mahomva.

Recently health experts predicted an extension of the 30-day lockdown imposed by Government if people continued to deviate from recommended guidelines meant to stop the spread of Covid-19. The country went to level four lockdown at the beginning of the month as the Government tries to contain the ballooning figures.

Among the many facets of the lockdown there is now a dusk to dawn curfew and shutting down of non-essential services.

The essential services' operating hours have been reduced and now open at 8am and close at 3pm. Public gatherings including church services and weddings have been banned while a maximum of 30 people are allowed to attend a funeral.

Source - sundanews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt disowns Oppah Muchinguri

59 mins ago | 325 Views

Muchinguri lets cat out of the bag

60 mins ago | 239 Views

Dare ReChimurenga member Mudzi dies

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals run out of oxygen

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Sylvester Nguni's wife dies

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe loses UN voting rights

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF skeletons tumble in Chitungwiza demolitions

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Covid-19: Burial rites set to change

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Confronting the scourge of persecution by prosecution

1 hr ago | 25 Views

White former farmers blame Zuma, Sadc for loss of farms in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Even your enemies, learn to love them

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Mtawarira seeks to inspire next generation

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Lockdown fatigue hits Gwanda town

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF pins hopes on Biden

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe govt in talks with China, Russia for Covid-19 vaccine

1 hr ago | 78 Views

SABC blind to progress, Peter

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zacc probes dismissal of four Harare water engineers

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Name-dropping backfires

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Zanu-PF slates US envoy

1 hr ago | 75 Views

High hopes as crop assessment begins

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Malianga, Gwaradzimba declared national heroes

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Govt explains low Covid-19 recovery rate

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

'Zimbabwe does not hold China responsible for Covid-19'

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Fake Covid-19 certificates scam exposed

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Four people in court for hiding ZB bank loot

3 hrs ago | 925 Views

Gwaradzimba's death opens a can of worms

3 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Mvurwi farmer hails Command Agriculture Scheme

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Man bashes wife, divorces her for disrespecting his mother

14 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Zinatha warns of fake, harmful Covid-19 herbs

16 hrs ago | 1713 Views

Mnangagwa not invited to Joe Biden's inauguration

16 hrs ago | 3812 Views

Warriors off to a losing start

16 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial Secretary for Information dies

16 hrs ago | 1491 Views

MDC Alliance call for 'streetifying people's anger' - real change will come from implementing reforms

19 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Draft Constitution of the Federal Republic of Mthwakazi

19 hrs ago | 1727 Views

Zimbabwe regime brutal repression of dissent creating more liberation heroes than Smith's Rhodesia

19 hrs ago | 549 Views

Cyberocracy: from prospects to reality?

19 hrs ago | 116 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans not to panic

19 hrs ago | 2394 Views

Herd boy impregnates employer's daughter

19 hrs ago | 3396 Views

Govt doubles Zupco fares

19 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Married woman demands maintenance from ex

20 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Grandpa (73) slices privates in suicide bid

20 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Cop arrested over US$30 bribe

20 hrs ago | 769 Views

Soldiers bash lockdown enforcing cop

20 hrs ago | 1610 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days