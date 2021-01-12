Sylvester Nguni's wife dies

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE wife of former government minister Sylvester Nguni died from Covid-19-related complications yesterday.Nguni confirmed the death of his wife, but was quick to say that he be left alone as he was still in a "big shock". This is the second Covid-19 death in the family following that of his mother in April last year.Nguni's mother, Gogo Nguni, nee Chitemere, was one of the first people in Zimbabwe to succumb to Covid-19 last year.Gogo Nguni, from Mhondoro, died in Harare after testing positive to Covid-19, becoming one of the first rural dwellers to succumb to the virus. She was the fourth Covid-19 casualty in the country.