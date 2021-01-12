Latest News Editor's Choice


Sylvester Nguni's wife dies

THE wife of former government minister Sylvester Nguni died from Covid-19-related complications yesterday.

Nguni confirmed the death of his wife, but was quick to say that he be left alone as he was still in a "big shock". This is the second Covid-19 death in the family following that of his mother in April last year.

Nguni's mother, Gogo Nguni, nee Chitemere, was one of the first people in Zimbabwe to succumb to Covid-19 last year.

Gogo Nguni, from Mhondoro, died in Harare after testing positive to Covid-19, becoming one of the first rural dwellers to succumb to the virus. She was the fourth Covid-19 casualty in the country.

Source - the standard

