Dare ReChimurenga member Mudzi dies

One of the two surviving members of Dare ReChimurenga, Mukudzei Mudzi, died yesterday morning at the age of 94.A family member confirmed the death that was broken by Jealousy Mawarire, spokesperson of the opposition national Patriotic Front early yesterday morning."We regret to inform you of the passing-on of Mukudzei Manzunzu Mudzi this morning in Harare," the family member said."No (funeral) arrangements at the moments. Updates will be posted if any on this platform."Mudzi was the only other surviving member of the Dare besides Rugare Gumbo."Sad to learn that one of the only two surviving members of Dare ReChimurenga, Cde Mukudzei Mudzi, is no more. He passed on in Harare this morning. He and Rugare Gumbo were the only surviving members of the esteemed liberation war council known as Dare ReChimurenga. He was 94," Mawarire tweeted.Dare ReChimurenga was the Zanu War Council which spearheaded the military confrontation with the Rhodesian colonial regime as part of the Second Chimurenga. It reported to the high command, which was seized with executing the war. It was initially led by Herbert Chitepo as chairman and Noel Mukono as secretary of defence.Dare ReChimurenga was created as a wing of the Zanu party soon after its formation in 1964.Mudzi was secretary for administration.