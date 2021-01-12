Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Muchinguri lets cat out of the bag

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade was last night forced to issue a statement to rebut utterances purportedly made by Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri in which she revealed that Zimbabwe was developing a vaccine with the help of the Chinese, but at the same time blaming the Asian giant for causing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Muchinguri was recorded by the United Kingdom-based online news organisation, ZimEye, following the death on Friday of Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister, ellen Gwaradzimba from Covid-19.

The Defence minister never sought to establish whom she was talking to, but bared her soul when Simba Chikanza, from ZimEye, consoled her over the death of Gwaradzimba.
She accuses the Chinese of creating the virus through experiments and then failing to control the outcome.

"The disease is on a fresh peak now. Cases are rising again. They (Chinese) are the ones who started their experiments and things got out of hand and now their experiments are costing us," says the voice in the recording.

"They cannot control this now. They have cost us, those whom we call our all-weather friends. Look at what they have done to us. We have to be strong. Indeed we have to be strong."

Efforts to get Muchinguri to confirm contents of the recording were fruitless as her mobile phone was not reachable.

But the Foreign Affairs ministry last night issued a statement, saying the sentiments expressed in the recording did not reflect the position of the governments of Zimbabwe and China.

A spokesperson for the ministry, Constance Chemwayi, said Zimbabwe and China enjoy excellent relations.

"The government does not hold the Chinese government responsible for the emergence and spread of the coronavirus that has affected every global citizen," Chemwayi said.

"Government appreciates that China has exercised global leadership in efforts to find both the cause and a solution to the pandemic."

In the recording, a distraught Muchinguri says everything had been done to try and save Gwaradzimba's life, but all was in vain.

"We tried everything to save her (Gwaradzimba's) life. We really tried to help her get better. The Lord has scorned us, we tried everything....the children. What about the children? They have ‘killed' me. (ellen's death) has destroyed me. This has destroyed me. I am in pain, so much pain . . ."

Muchinguri declares she will not take a Covid-19 vaccine originating from outside the country.

"There is no vaccine yet in the country. I will never take the vaccine unless it is developed by our own people, Zimbabweans. Why can't we also develop our own vaccine? Why should we take that which is developed by others? Why can't we also make our own vaccine?" she queries.

"We are trying our own, we are also trying our own, that which we are developing with the help of the Chinese maybe it will be successful, maybe it will be successful. I do not know."

In the recording, the person believed to be Muchinguri also dispels rumours that she is sick from Covid-19. She says she was, however, aware that Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba and acting Zanu-PF spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa were the ones down with the disease.

Muchinguri last year made controversial statements that Covid-19 was a punishment for the West for imposing sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt disowns Oppah Muchinguri

1 hr ago | 564 Views

Dare ReChimurenga member Mudzi dies

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals run out of oxygen

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Sylvester Nguni's wife dies

1 hr ago | 430 Views

Zimbabwe loses UN voting rights

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Zanu-PF skeletons tumble in Chitungwiza demolitions

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Covid-19: Burial rites set to change

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Confronting the scourge of persecution by prosecution

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

White former farmers blame Zuma, Sadc for loss of farms in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Even your enemies, learn to love them

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mtawarira seeks to inspire next generation

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Lockdown fatigue hits Gwanda town

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zanu-PF pins hopes on Biden

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

200 die in seven-day Covid-19 bloodbath

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe govt in talks with China, Russia for Covid-19 vaccine

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

SABC blind to progress, Peter

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zacc probes dismissal of four Harare water engineers

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Name-dropping backfires

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF slates US envoy

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

High hopes as crop assessment begins

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Malianga, Gwaradzimba declared national heroes

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Govt explains low Covid-19 recovery rate

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

'Zimbabwe does not hold China responsible for Covid-19'

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Fake Covid-19 certificates scam exposed

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Four people in court for hiding ZB bank loot

3 hrs ago | 976 Views

Gwaradzimba's death opens a can of worms

3 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Mvurwi farmer hails Command Agriculture Scheme

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

Man bashes wife, divorces her for disrespecting his mother

15 hrs ago | 2344 Views

Zinatha warns of fake, harmful Covid-19 herbs

16 hrs ago | 1727 Views

Mnangagwa not invited to Joe Biden's inauguration

16 hrs ago | 3827 Views

Warriors off to a losing start

16 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial Secretary for Information dies

16 hrs ago | 1497 Views

MDC Alliance call for 'streetifying people's anger' - real change will come from implementing reforms

19 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Draft Constitution of the Federal Republic of Mthwakazi

19 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Zimbabwe regime brutal repression of dissent creating more liberation heroes than Smith's Rhodesia

19 hrs ago | 549 Views

Cyberocracy: from prospects to reality?

19 hrs ago | 117 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans not to panic

20 hrs ago | 2399 Views

Herd boy impregnates employer's daughter

20 hrs ago | 3404 Views

Govt doubles Zupco fares

20 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Married woman demands maintenance from ex

20 hrs ago | 1934 Views

Grandpa (73) slices privates in suicide bid

20 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Cop arrested over US$30 bribe

20 hrs ago | 772 Views

Soldiers bash lockdown enforcing cop

20 hrs ago | 1622 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days