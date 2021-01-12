Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo police deploy water cannons

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo have upped their fight against lockdown violators by deploying water cannons in the central business district to disperse loitering people.

This comes after police said nearly 10 000 people have been arrested countrywide for not wearing face masks and more than 16 000 were arrested for flouting lockdown regulations within a week.

Since January 5, Zimbabwe has reverted back to a hard lockdown as the government tries to curb the rising new infections and deaths during this second wave of the pandemic.

As of yesterday, the country has recorded 666 deaths from the confirmed 26 109 cases since March 2020. Under the current regulations, only essential service workers are allowed free movement while ordinary citizens are expected to remain indoors.

Businesses offering essential services like supermarkets and banks are only allowed to operate from 8am to 3pm. A dusk-till-dawn curfew has also been imposed but this has not deterred some rogue elements from still violating the lockdown regulations.

Since Wednesday, Bulawayo police have been using their crowd control tactics to ensure all lockdown violators vacate the CBD. A convoy of riot trucks will be moving around the city warning the public to return home and not loiter.

If the violators remain on the streets, the water cannons are then moving in to force the people to leave. Residents can be seen fleeing from the high-velocity stream of water being flung by the canons.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Abednico Ncube told the Daily News on Sunday they were simply doing their duty to ensure citizens abide by the lockdown regulations.

"People violate the lockdown just like other cities and as police we are doing our job to make sure that people adhere to the law," he said.

Ncube urged members of the public to take heed of the lockdown call and stay at home if they don't have any essential business to do in the CBD.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe funeral parlours overwhelmed by COVID-19

1 hr ago | 302 Views

Heavy rains leave Zimbabwe farmers concerned

1 hr ago | 303 Views

Indiscipline driving up COVID-19 infections in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa's govt disowns Oppah Muchinguri

5 hrs ago | 3214 Views

Muchinguri lets cat out of the bag

5 hrs ago | 2774 Views

Dare ReChimurenga member Mudzi dies

5 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals run out of oxygen

5 hrs ago | 654 Views

Sylvester Nguni's wife dies

5 hrs ago | 2090 Views

Zimbabwe loses UN voting rights

5 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Zanu-PF skeletons tumble in Chitungwiza demolitions

5 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Covid-19: Burial rites set to change

5 hrs ago | 446 Views

Confronting the scourge of persecution by prosecution

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

White former farmers blame Zuma, Sadc for loss of farms in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 383 Views

Even your enemies, learn to love them

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mtawarira seeks to inspire next generation

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Lockdown fatigue hits Gwanda town

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zanu-PF pins hopes on Biden

5 hrs ago | 335 Views

200 die in seven-day Covid-19 bloodbath

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe govt in talks with China, Russia for Covid-19 vaccine

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

SABC blind to progress, Peter

6 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zacc probes dismissal of four Harare water engineers

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

Name-dropping backfires

6 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zanu-PF slates US envoy

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

High hopes as crop assessment begins

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Malianga, Gwaradzimba declared national heroes

6 hrs ago | 263 Views

Govt explains low Covid-19 recovery rate

7 hrs ago | 441 Views

'Zimbabwe does not hold China responsible for Covid-19'

7 hrs ago | 337 Views

Fake Covid-19 certificates scam exposed

7 hrs ago | 388 Views

Four people in court for hiding ZB bank loot

7 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Gwaradzimba's death opens a can of worms

7 hrs ago | 2805 Views

Mvurwi farmer hails Command Agriculture Scheme

8 hrs ago | 430 Views

Man bashes wife, divorces her for disrespecting his mother

19 hrs ago | 2483 Views

Zinatha warns of fake, harmful Covid-19 herbs

20 hrs ago | 1817 Views

Mnangagwa not invited to Joe Biden's inauguration

20 hrs ago | 4034 Views

Warriors off to a losing start

20 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial Secretary for Information dies

20 hrs ago | 1568 Views

MDC Alliance call for 'streetifying people's anger' - real change will come from implementing reforms

23 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Draft Constitution of the Federal Republic of Mthwakazi

23 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Zimbabwe regime brutal repression of dissent creating more liberation heroes than Smith's Rhodesia

23 hrs ago | 581 Views

Cyberocracy: from prospects to reality?

23 hrs ago | 120 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans not to panic

24 hrs ago | 2456 Views

Herd boy impregnates employer's daughter

24 hrs ago | 3494 Views

Govt doubles Zupco fares

24 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Married woman demands maintenance from ex

24 hrs ago | 2044 Views

Grandpa (73) slices privates in suicide bid

24 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Cop arrested over US$30 bribe

24 hrs ago | 809 Views

Soldiers bash lockdown enforcing cop

24 hrs ago | 1726 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days