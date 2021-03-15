Executor sells house after death of breadwinner

News / Local

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

A Luveve family in Bulawayo is currently facing eviction after the executor sold their house without consulting family members following the unfortunate passing of their father.The family told Bulawayo24.com that they were living in fear as the new owner of the house has papers showing that the house now belongs to her."The first incident was in 2018 December where a mother and her children came claiming they had bought the house. They were carrying the agreement of sell that showed they had bought the house," she said."They came for the second time in 2019 and we had to find out what was happening and we actually discovered that surely the house had been sold for $20 000."She said they tried to consult Wilfred Mafuka who had appointed the executor but all the efforts failed."We tried to go to Court in 2019 but we were told our papers are not in order but the owner of the house should remain in the house as we out our papers in order," she said."Earlier this year the new owner came again to take the house but we refused."The family said their father had passed on in 2018 and they are now living in fear.Wilfred Mafuka was not reachable for comment.