Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

BCC engages Zesa over power cuts

by Staff reporter
16 Mar 2021 at 06:30hrs | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has engaged the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) over recurrent power cuts which have disrupted water supplies.

The most affected high-density suburbs are Nketa, Sizinda, and Old Pumula, among others.

Deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube told Southern Eye that council was considering installing solar systems at its waterworks to ensure uninterrupted water supplies.

"Residents must use water wisely and they must make use of boreholes that are dotted around the city for purposes of washing, cleaning and watering of gardens," Ncube said.

"This will go a long way in conserving water. We are engaging Zesa to exempt us, and also council is working on putting solar systems at our pump stations."

The city has been experiencing power outages since a fire broke out at the Hwange Thermal Power Station recently. Zesa has blamed excessive rains which damaged its infrastructure, as well as vandalism of electricity cables.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

2 hrs ago | 1083 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

2 hrs ago | 677 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

2 hrs ago | 555 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

2 hrs ago | 472 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Police warn against mob violence

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man axes wife over love child

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

13 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

15 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

15 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

15 hrs ago | 373 Views

Matanga advises police officers

15 hrs ago | 1662 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

15 hrs ago | 1133 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

16 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

18 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

18 hrs ago | 3092 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days