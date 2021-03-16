Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF gears for by-elections

by Staff reporter
16 Mar 2021 at 06:32hrs | Views
Zanu-PF has stepped up preparations for primary elections to elect candidates for by-elections in the three parliamentary seats that were left vacant in Mashonaland East province.

This is despite that government last year banned the holding of by-elections citing COVID-19 restrictions, although the World Health Organisation had given a go-ahead for holding of elections.

The three vacant constituencies are Marondera Central, Marondera East and Murewa South.

Several other seats countrywide are also vacant after the MDC-T recalled MDC Alliance MPs and councillors.

While the Zanu-PF party is yet to announce the dates for the primaries, the seats which its members are already campaigning for in Mashonaland East were left vacant following the death of former Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza who was MP for Murewa South, while the Marondera Central seat fell vacant after MDC Alliance MP Caston Matewu was recalled and the Marondera East seat fell vacant after the death of Patrick Chidhakwa.

There are reports that during the Zanu-PF provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting held in Marondera recently, it was resolved that there was need to begin the hunt for potential candidates.

Zanu-PF acting provincial chairperson Michael Madanha yesterday said the party was yet to set a date for the by-elections.

"People have been campaigning, we are moving around telling them that they have to wait for the party leadership to set a date for the by-elections. That is the position. For now, as a province, we are busy with endorsing the recently-elected DCC structures. We have done so in Mutoko, Mudzi, Goromonzi and Marondera districts. Today we are in Murewa and this week we will be through," Madanha said.

A total of eight candidates are likely to participate in the Marondera East by-election. In Murewa South, Zanu-PF top officials like provincial women's league boss Lyn Gororo, Nyasha Masoka, Josphat Tanga, Michael Chifamba and the late Matiza's rival, Noah Mangondo are reportedly on the ground campaigning.

In Marondera Central, educationist Cleopas Kundiona and former MP Lawrence Katsiru are expected to renew their rivalry during the same elections.

Civic society groups have been pressuring government to lift the ban on by-elections.

Source - newsday

