Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's name dropped in Airport Road scam

by Staff reporter
16 Mar 2021 at 06:33hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's name has been dropped in a messy land scandal involving controversial Ukranian investors who were given vast tracts of prime land in Harare following the intervention of one of his allies.

A High Court application filed by Harare North MP Allan Norman Markham, together with a company called Tavonga Savings Scheme and a Harare resident, Jacob Pikicha, on March 10, which challenges a deed of settlement between Augur Investments and Harare City Council, claimed that Mnangagwa's name was used in the process of allocating the land, leading to the "corrupt" deal.

The deed of settlement was signed on May 28, 2019 following the alleged intervention of Local Government minister July Moyo, who according to court papers, claimed to have been sent by the President.

It was signed after protracted legal battles between Augur Investments owned by Ken Sharpe, government and Harare City Council (HCC) over land given to the Ukrainian company for its role in the construction of the Robert Mugabe International Airport Road.

Moyo is said to have claimed that Mnangagwa directed him to withdraw criminal charges levelled against Augur Investments, its associated companies, representatives, directors and to grant them impunity.

The applicants are seeking cancellation of the deed of settlement that saw Augur Investments getting a staggering 709,3424 hectares of prime land in the capital.

The MDC Alliance legislator said Moyo, cited as sixth respondent, had no authority to transfer Stand number 654 Pomona Township measuring about 273,29323 hectares to Augur under deed of transfer number 350/2020.

Mnangagwa was cited as the ninth respondent in an application that is set to test his government's resolve to fight land barons who have grabbed most prime land in major cities and towns using their links with the ruling party and converted it to residential stands for personal gain.

The applicants said although Mnangagwa had "no direct interest in this matter", he was "cited as such because to the extent that the sixth respondent (Moyo) is concerned, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works purported to dispose of State land, which is vested in the President under the circumstances where legally only the President can dispose of the land."

"He thus has interest in protecting the law and most importantly protecting the Constitution of Zimbabwe," the applicants argued.

They added that the deed of settlement represented a "complete fraud, a massive land heist against the people of Zimbabwe in general and the residents of Harare, who saw (vast tracts of land) being siphoned off by Augur Investments, Kenneth Raydon Sharpe, Tatiana Aleshina and Michael Van Blerk, among others without any value and lawful basis.

They want the deal scrapped because former Harare mayor Herbert Gomba, who represented the city council when the agreement was signed, was not authorised by the local authority to act on its behalf.

In 2008, Augur Investments and council signed an agreement for the construction of the then Harare Airport Road, which stipulated that 90% of the costs would be paid in the form of land while 10% of the payment would be in cash.

Augur Investments failed to deliver according to expectations, forcing council to cancel the deal with about 10km of the road having been covered.

Augur Investments was given the contract on the understanding that it would pay US$4 million compensation to a firm known as Fairclot represented by Russell Grant, which previously held the contract.

However, Augur Investments refused to honour the deal even after losing an arbitration and High Court cases as well as Supreme Court appeals.

Augur Investments only agreed to pay the US$4 million in local currency in 2019 after the government issued a controversial statutory instrument converting foreign currency at a 1:1 rate to the United States dollar.

"Pursuant to this, Augur was then provided with massive pieces of land by the City of Harare," reads the court application.

"Further, contrary to the understanding between the parties, much of the land was actually transferred to Augur Investments despite the absence of certification by the City of Harare director of works and the consulting engineers that work had been done."

The application is yet to be set down for hearing.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

2 hrs ago | 1082 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

2 hrs ago | 677 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

2 hrs ago | 555 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

2 hrs ago | 471 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Police warn against mob violence

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man axes wife over love child

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

13 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

15 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

15 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

15 hrs ago | 373 Views

Matanga advises police officers

15 hrs ago | 1662 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

15 hrs ago | 1133 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

16 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

18 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

18 hrs ago | 3092 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days