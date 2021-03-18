Manhunt for $15,000 Chicken Inn fraudster

News / Local

by Stephen Mpofu

BULAWAYO police have launched a manhunt for a man who defrauded desperate job-seekers of $15 000 after promising them jobs at Chicken Inn fast-food outlets.After swindling the victims of their cash, the suspect would give them his mobile number and switch off his phone later.Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said his offices had been inundated by job-seekers who fell for the scam."They were made to pay $5 000 each for the certificates and more money for facilitation fees. He also promised them uniforms,'' Ncube said.He said the job-seekers who managed to speak to the man on his mobile phone were shouted at.