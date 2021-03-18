Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Soldiers take over vaccination programme

by Stephen Mpofu
7 hrs ago | Views
VICE-PRESIDENT and Health and Child Care minister Constantino Chiwenga has said government will soon rope in soldiers to speed up the second phase of the COVID-19 mass vaccination programme.

Government is targeting to vaccinate 60% of the country's population before the end of the year as it seeks to expand the inoculation pro-gramme beyond frontline workers during the second phase.

So far, there has been a very low uptake of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine, with frontline workers, particularly nurses, questioning the efficacy of the vaccine.

Addressing journalists soon after receiving his second jab in Harare on Thursday, Chiwenga said government was engaging army personnel together with retired health workers to speed up the vaccination and hedge the population against the looming third wave of the virus.

The former Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces was the first Zimbabwean to be inoculated during the first phase which started last month.

"We are bringing in army medical personnel, local authorities and retired health workers to speed up vaccination across the country to achieve herd immunity," Chiwenga said.

"This is a massive rollout and we have not had such in years, hence it is important that we train health workers, educate the nation about the importance of vaccination." He urged sceptical citizens to get vaccinated so that the country achieves its targeted 60% herd immunity and returns to normalcy.

"Today (Thursday), my vaccination was just a matter of seconds and I was done. This improved speed is commendable and this will help us reach our targets. We have to do it faster and have the manpower to do it," he said.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 36 611 confirmed cases of COV-ID-19, with 34 226 recoveries and 1 509 deaths.

The southern African nation launched its vaccination programme last month after receiving a donation of 200 00 doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China.

On Tuesday, another donation of 200 00 doses of the vaccine arrived in the country together with an additional 200 000 doses of another Chinese-made Sinovac drug, procured by government to target education, religious sectors and people with underlying conditions. The rest of the population will be catered for in the third phase.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme is now in the second phase, with those who received their first jabs last month in the process of receiving their second one, while teachers have also started being vaccinated. However, the public has been sceptical about being vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine because of lack of information on its efficacy and the accompanying side effects.

On February 16, Chiwenga told Parliament that government planned to vaccinate about 54 000 health workers and an unspecified number of customs, immigration and ex-tension workers in the initial stage of the programme within 10 days, but only 40 000 have been vaccinated to date. However, Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe, Gu Shaochun, has de-fended the Sinopharm vaccine produced by the Asian giant, saying it is safe amid indications that the rollout is floundering due to public scepticism.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man bashed to death for hitting on woman at bar

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

Detective stabbed to death

2 hrs ago | 717 Views

There's nothing 'Excellent' about a president, the sooner Zimbabweans got rid of such hero-worshipping titles the better

4 hrs ago | 682 Views

Imbiber found dead near stream

6 hrs ago | 951 Views

UK based Zimbabwean woman fakes hubby death, files £400k insurance claim

6 hrs ago | 924 Views

Chamisa slams allies joining Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son for Zapu presidency

7 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Mwonzora orders MDC MPs to abandon politics of hate

7 hrs ago | 843 Views

Ginimbi's executor approaches Supreme Court

7 hrs ago | 706 Views

Zanu-PF replaces dead legislators

7 hrs ago | 818 Views

Justice Ndewere scales up fight with CJ Malaba

7 hrs ago | 757 Views

Zanu-PF factionalism a mirage, claims Madiro

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

'Displaced people risk losing voting rights'

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

Biti recall meant to stymie corruption fight

7 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mnangagwa's govt funds non-existent provincial councils

7 hrs ago | 157 Views

'Weak policies fuel food insecurity'

7 hrs ago | 52 Views

Manhunt for $15,000 Chicken Inn fraudster

7 hrs ago | 458 Views

School fees payable in all currencies

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

Let's banish the urban-rural chasm

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

Woman (77) dies, rises thrice before actual death

7 hrs ago | 617 Views

Woman in court for scalding hubby

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

Conmen steal US$1,400 from Mutodi at border

7 hrs ago | 609 Views

How esports has helped amid the pandemic

7 hrs ago | 30 Views

VMCZ trains scribes on investigative journalism

7 hrs ago | 31 Views

Ndewere hearing deferred

7 hrs ago | 110 Views

Investigations into ZACC break-in closed

7 hrs ago | 103 Views

2 arrested for guns smuggling

7 hrs ago | 214 Views

Put Zimbabwe first, police officers told

7 hrs ago | 132 Views

Land baron surrenders to police

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa caps 65 at Defence University

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

Wife beats hubby for failure to impregnate her

7 hrs ago | 740 Views

'Bulawayo artistes lazy, not united'

7 hrs ago | 97 Views

Man stabbed for thinking he's better

7 hrs ago | 375 Views

Hardlife hard done

7 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mysterious stones haunt granny

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

56 farmers evicted

7 hrs ago | 437 Views

Bishop rapes congregant, attempts abortion

7 hrs ago | 353 Views

Old Joe Biden trips and falls 3 times boarding Air Force One

19 hrs ago | 4239 Views

Zimbabweans hit by brief, global WhatsApp outage

19 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Biti says recalls meant to stymie his probe into 'Sakunda corruption'

20 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Thousands are arrested for border jumping

22 hrs ago | 1788 Views

Vehicle shortages crippling police operations

22 hrs ago | 641 Views

Magufuli a friend of Zimbabwe, says Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 563 Views

Man runs bogus immigration office at the border

22 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Tawengwa denies Mthwakazi activists bail

22 hrs ago | 836 Views

Woman up for US$53,000 fraud

22 hrs ago | 1600 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days