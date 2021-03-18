Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa congratulates new Tanzania President

by Staff reporter
54 secs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday congratulated new Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan after she was sworn in on Friday following the death of President John Magufuli.

President Hassan became the East African country's first female President. In a statement, President Mnangagwa reaffirmed Zimbabwe's position to continue working with the East African country to further strengthen and broaden the two countries' relations.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Zimbabwe and indeed on my behalf, I wish to convey to you, Your Excellency, hearty congratulations on your swearing in as President of Tanzania. Your Excellency and Dear Sister, as you assume this important office, allow me to note with satisfaction the excellent long-standing relations that exist between our two countries which were born during the days of our struggle for liberation and self-determination. Let me assure you of my unwavering commitment to continue working with you to further strengthen and broaden these excellent relations for the mutual benefit of our two countries and peoples," said President Mnangagwa.

The President emphasised his readiness to work with President Hassan in Sadc, to enhance regional integration and in the African Union to achieve the goals of Agenda 2063 and other multilateral fora for peace, security and development.

"I wish you, Your Excellency, personal good health and success, and peace and prosperity for the friendly people of the United Republic of Tanzania," said President Mnangagwa.

President Hassan ascended to the Presidency after President Magufuli's death due to a heart disease was announced by the Government last Wednesday. According to Tanzania's constitution, the Vice-President serves out the remainder of the term of a President who dies in office. President Magufuli, who was first elected in 2015, secured a second five-year term in elections last year in October. The constitution also states that after consultation with their party, the new President will propose a deputy, the choice to be confirmed by the votes of no fewer than 50 per cent of the National Assembly.

President Mnangagwa described the late President of Tanzania as a dedicated Pan-Africanist who championed the removal of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West. He was speaking during a handover ceremony of a utility bus he donated to Zvishavane Vocational Training Centre at State House in Harare yesterday. The President will today travel to the east African country where he will join fellow Sadc leaders attending the funeral of the late Statesman ahead of his burial tomorrow.

"It was very sad news, it came as a huge shock to me personally because of my personal relationship with the late President Magufuli. He was supportive of Zimbabwe. We have been under sanctions for two decades but when he became Sadc chairperson, he is the one who proposed that as the Sadc region, we must take a stand (against the sanctions). Under his chairmanship, 25 October was set aside as a day on each year that the bloc will protest against the sanctions and that they must be lifted by those who imposed them against us."

In 2019, the Sadc Heads of State and Government summit in Dar es Salaam proclaimed 25 October as a day of solidarity with Zimbabwe against sanctions, with regional countries committing to hold events annually on the day in their respective countries, until the punitive measures are lifted.

The bloc's secretariat was tasked to co-ordinate a regional drive, through its diplomatic channels, to exert pressure on the West to relent and remove the sanctions. President Mnangagwa described President Magufuli as a great friend of Zimbabwe whose death will be felt throughout the region.

"He will be interred on Monday so I was called by my colleagues, the first colleague who called was the President of Mozambique (Filipe Nyusi) last night, so we are going to meet in Tanzania. Thereafter my brother (South African President) Cyril Ramaphosa also phoned and we agreed we will meet there. After that my brother (President of Botswana) Mokgweetsi Masisi phoned and we are going to meet there too. I'm expecting a call from (Namibian President) Hage Geingob and I think he is going to convey the same message. So I think most of the Sadc Presidents will be in Dodoma on Monday."

Meanwhile, Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry has hailed President Mnangagwa for donating a bus to Zvishavane Vocational Training Centre.

"It's huge, the last time the President came to the Zvishavane VTC, he asked if there was anything the Vocational Training Centre needed and we very much needed a bus so he said he would reach out to the private sector and today we have seen the handover of a much bigger bus which is really incredible," she said.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF strengthens factions ravaged structures

31 secs ago | 0 Views

'Broadcasters should speak all national languages'

1 min ago | 1 Views

Fireworks expected at Bosso AGM

2 mins ago | 1 Views

NRZ to bring back electric trains

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Why I decided to join Zanu PF - Obert Gutu

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Mass vaccination starts in Victoria Falls

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Why I decided to join Zanu-PF

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Govt offers 75% to civil servants

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Prophet by day, sangoma by night

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Yes, you can legislate for patriotism

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Danger lurking at passport offices

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Another bloodbath at Zupco

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Tobacco pricing headache

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Kombi full of stolen goats intercepted at roadblock

14 mins ago | 26 Views

Diasporans, locals mobilise to save Esigodini District Hospital

23 mins ago | 21 Views

Two-day schooling week gets green light

27 mins ago | 31 Views

500 Bulawayo houses on wetlands to go

36 mins ago | 60 Views

Mass vaccination starts in Vic Falls

44 mins ago | 48 Views

Parents abroad demand that their children do law and medicine

60 mins ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe has reformed security services

1 hr ago | 139 Views

President Magufuli: Letter to Prof. Lumumba of Kenya Cc. Energy Mutodi; Bcc African Presidents

1 hr ago | 348 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law, daughter struggle to complete mansion

12 hrs ago | 2786 Views

Ex-Zapu leaders anxious over Mohadi successor

12 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Zimbabwe military must not subvert democratic institutions

12 hrs ago | 502 Views

African education has many surprising outcomes

13 hrs ago | 471 Views

U.S.-based Zimbabwean man pounded wife with hammer, set family house on fire

13 hrs ago | 1468 Views

'Zimbabwe churches not honest brokers'

17 hrs ago | 1627 Views

2023 increasingly looks like a lost cause for Zimbabwe opposition

17 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Mudenda to drop inept Parly chairpersons

17 hrs ago | 720 Views

Civil servants push for better salaries

17 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Man bashed to death for hitting on woman at bar

20 hrs ago | 2083 Views

Detective stabbed to death

21 hrs ago | 3368 Views

There's nothing 'Excellent' about a president, the sooner Zimbabweans got rid of such hero-worshipping titles the better

23 hrs ago | 1527 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days